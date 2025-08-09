Barcelona legend Xavi drops 2-word comment after Ter Stegen issues statement on controversy; quickly deletes it

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez commented on Marc-Andre ter Stegen's statement amidst his controversy with the club. However, he deleted it and removed the like from his post as well.Barca had announced on Thursday, August 7, that Ter Stegen had been stripped of captaincy. This comes after he didn't sign a medical report following his surgery. The German goalkeeper then put out a statement on his social media accounts. Former Barcelona manager Xavi liked the post and commented:&quot;Sempre Exemplar&quot; [Spanish for Always Exemplary]However, he soon deleted it and also removed the like from the post. Ter Stegen made 121 appearances under Xavi's management at Barcelona and kept 56 clean sheets, winning multiple trophies.Meanwhile, Barca confirmed late on Friday that Ter Stegen has signed the medical report and has been reinstated as the captain. Their statement read:&quot;The Club announces that the player Marc-André ter Stegen has signed the authorisation necessary for the Club to send La Liga the medical report relating to his surgery. The disciplinary case has been closed and the player is captain of the first team once again with immediate effect.&quot;Ter Stegen was made Barcelona's captain last summer after Sergi Roberto's move to FC Como.Marc-Andre ter Stegen's statement amidst Barcelona controversyThe German goalkeeper released a statement on his social media accounts on Friday. He spoke about his disappointment at the things being said about him and expressed his love for Barcelona. He also asserted that his surgery and the timeline of his recovery were all done in consultation with the club.Ter Stegen stated:&quot;The decision to undergo surgery was made after consultation with medical professionals and fully approved by the Club, and always with the intention of prioritizing my health and long-term sporting career which of course are fully aligned with those of FCB to have myself available on the pitch as soon as possible to keep winning trophies. &quot;Moreover, I announced publicly the minimum recovery timing that I shall need after that, which had been communicated to me by most reputed experts and always in coordination with the Club.&quot;Ter Stegen also asserted that his surgery and recovery had nothing to do with blocking the registration of new players like Joan Garcia. He asserted that he has been professional and respectful to his colleagues and the club throughout and offered his cooperation for a resolution. Soon after, the Blaugrana announced that the German had been reinstated as the captain.