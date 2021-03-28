Barcelona legend Xavi names German coach as ideal future manager for the Catalans

Barcelona legend Xavi believes that Germany's Joachim Low would be an ideal fit for the Catalans. Winner of the World Cup with Germany, Low will walk away from the German national team after the completion of the European Championships this summer.

While his future destination is not yet known, Xavi believes that the 61-year-old would be a success at Barcelona. Speaking to Suddeutsche Zeitung, Xavi said:

"Germany has developed a different understanding of football that reminds me a lot of what I know from Spain and Barcelona.

"[He would be a good fit for Barcelona] because of his way of understanding the game and because of his personality."

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Has Ruled Out Any Possible Chance of Hansi Flick Replacing Joachim Low As Germany Manager-Flick Is Less Than Two Years Into His Own Career As A Manager But,After Winning A Historic Sextuple At Bayern,He's Been Tipped As One of The Top Candidates For The Job pic.twitter.com/qgj4HMpTdc — Captain Fantastic8 (@nattyroons) March 21, 2021

Barcelona started the season in turmoil but are slowly looking back to their best. With Ronald Koeman starting to settle in and Lionel Messi back in form, Barcelona will be hoping for some continuity and improvement next season.

Xavi himself could take over as Barcelona manager in the future

Ronald Koeman has had a decent first season at Barcelona

One of the greatest Barcelona players of all time, Xavi himself has been heavily linked with the manager's job at Camp Nou. Currently the manager at Qatari side Al Saad, Xavi's education at La Masia and the years spent under Pep Guardiola could make him the ideal manager for Barcelona.

Xavi made his Barcelona debut on this day in 1998.



He was at the heart of a legendary group of players 🌟 pic.twitter.com/JcAehaajR1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 24, 2021

Advertisement

In fact, in an earlier interview with FIFA's official website, Xavi even said that everyone sees him as the Barcelona coach in the future:

“Right now, I’m at Al Sadd and I’m doing well here. I’m at a big club in Asia, in Qatar. It’s the best team in Qatar.

“We’ll see what happens in the future. Everyone sees me as a Barcelona coach, and I really respect Barcelona and Koeman, the current head coach.

“I don’t want to hide the truth - of course I would like to be Barcelona’s head coach. I’ve said it many times.

“But I will always respect the presiding coach and the club. I wish them the best of course. I’ve been a Barcelona fan as long as I can remember."

Barcelona will have some tough decisions to make in the summer transfer window. However, with Lionel Messi back to his best and youngsters like Pedri and Moriba stepping up, club president Joan Laporta will be confident of turning things around at the Camp Nou.

Also read: Barcelona News Roundup: Barca join race to sign Udinese star, Blaugrana keen to sign Valencia youngster and more - 27 March 2021