Barcelona News Roundup: Barca join race to sign Udinese star, Blaugrana keen to sign Valencia youngster and more - 27 March 2021

Barcelona are ready to battle Liverpool for one of the best midfielders in Serie A right now.

The players are currently on international duty but when they return, Barcelona will be prepared to make one final push for the La Liga title race. What looked like a disappointing season has now turned on its head and the Catalans stand a chance of winning the domestic double this term.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 March 2021.

Miralem Pjanic is not thinking about leaving Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus last summer in a swap deal that saw Arthur Melo go the other way. However, his arrival was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the player has struggled to settle down at Barcelona, making just six starts in the La Liga this term.

But Miralem Pjanic has dismissed all transfer rumours linking him with an exit. He said (as relayed by BarcaBlaugranes):

"Yes, of course, I did not sign for Barça to leave the following year, I signed to make history in a club that had been in my way for many years.

“When I was 16 years old, my father met with Barça leaders, who wanted to sign me for Barça B. I was at Metz then and we didn’t know how to appreciate that Barça B is so important in this club.

“I decided to start my career in France but I always followed what Barça did. Two years ago, Abidal wanted to sign me, we were talking but the club invested in Antoine and there was no money left for me ... I had to wait two years to live the dream of being a Barça player.”

Pjanic added that a run of a couple of games would be enough for him to show what he is capable of.

“Continuity, two or three games to show my football. That is what any footballer needs. But I’m going to keep working every training session to earn that opportunity. The coach is betting a lot on the young people of La Masía, that is great because it means maintaining a style and betting on footballers that you have trained, I can contribute my experience in important matches.”

Barcelona interested in Valencia youngster Fabio Blanco

Barcelona are interested in signing 17-year-old Valencia youngster Fabio Blanco, according to Marca. Blanco is one of the brightest young prospects to have broken into the team in recent times but his contract with Los Che expires this summer.

Ronald Koeman is reportedly impressed with Fabio Blanco's performances at youth level and wants to bring him to the Camp Nou. The Catalans want to bring him to the Barcelona B side and then gradually integrate him into the senior side based on his progression.

Barcelona to battle Liverpool for Rodrigo De Paul

As per Tutto Udinese, Liverpool have now been joined by Barcelona in the race to secure the services of Rodrigo De Paul. Rodrigo De Paul has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Serie A and is currently valued at €50 million.

De Paul has been mighty impressive for Udinese since joining from Valencia in 2016 and has captained the side this term. He has scored six goals and provided seven assists from 27 appearances this season so far and has now garnered attention from Barcelona as well.

Interestingly, Liverpool are looking to sign De Paul as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who is linked with Barcelona. Barcelona are looking to sign De Paul in case they are unable to rope in Wijnaldum.

👀 | Liverpool and Barcelona are leading the race to sign Rodrigo de Paul at the end of the season.



