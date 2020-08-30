Barcelona legend Xavi picks the best midfielder in the world

Legendary Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez named Kevin De Bruyne the best midfielder in the world, saying the Manchester City man is "on another level" to his peers right now.

De Bruyne has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League since he moved to Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, for a fee which was reported to be around £55m.

The 29-year-old Belgian was named the Premier League Player of the Year in the 2019-20 season. It was deserved recognition, who equalled Thierry Henry's record for most assists record in a single season in the Premie League.

Xavi, who currently is the head coach of Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League, was speaking in an interview to Qatar Airways, when he was asked to name who he thought was the best midfield player in the world.

"Kevin de Bruyne, from Manchester City, seems to me of another level, brutal, he is able to make a difference. He is the best midfielder in the world and relatively young."

Xavi was hugely complimentary of De Bruyne's decisiveness and ruthlessness in important attacking positions, and said that those traits are the ones that make De Bruyne stand out from the rest of his peers.

Guardiola and Van Dijk the best at their disciplines: Xavi

Xavi, who won two UEFA Champions League titles at Barcelona under Pep Guardiola, said that the Manchester City head coach is the best in the world at hos job.

"Pep is the best manager in the world. He has given a twist to our sport. He is very good for what he transmits and his leadership ability. In addition, the way he convinced us, he is very good."

Xavi also picked Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk as the best defender in the world. Van Dijk was, in May 2019, part of a Liverpool side that turned around a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona in the semifinal, on their way to winning the Champions League.

"I would choose Van Dijk due to his leadership, physical strength and good technical ability."

Xavi, who is currently the head coach of Al-Sadd in Qatar, has been linked multiple times with the top job at Barcelona, with his name popping up in discussions when both Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien were sacked.

But the former Spain midfielder said that he was currently content with what he has for himself in Qatar.

"Arriving in this country has been one of the best decisions of my life. The people are very respectful. The quality of life is extraordinary. My wife is happy, my children they were born here, my staff is fine too. I'm delighted."