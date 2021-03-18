Barcelona legend Xavi’s contract clause allows him to move to Camp Nou without hassle - Reports

Barcelona legend Xavi has been tipped to take charge at the Camp Nou sometime in the future, and it now appears that his contract with current club Al Sadd will not be a constraint if an opportunity arises.

According to Sport Witness, the Spaniard, who is currently in charge of the Qatar side, has a clause in his contract which will allow him to take charge at Barcelona whenever he pleases. That means that should the Catalans come calling any time in the future, the financial implications of his current contract will not be a burden for Xavi.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou and went on to become a legend of the game in the colors of Barcelona. Xavi eventually moved to Al Sadd in the summer of 2015, and after three seasons as a player, took charge of the team in May 2019. Since then, the Spaniard has performed admirably, gaining valuable experience and blending his pupils into his style of play.

There were reports that Barcelona considered Xavi as a replacement for former manager Ernesto Valverde during the later stages of the Spaniard’s reign at the Camp Nou. However, Xavi’s dream move eluded him for various reasons and the Catalans opted for Quique Setien instead.

With Joan Laporte back at the helm of the Blaugrana, current boss Ronald Koeman’s job has come under scrutiny, and should Barcelona need their former midfield maestro, Xavi will be available to take charge.

The Spaniard is close to renewing his current contract with Al Sadd soon, and it is believed that the same clause will continue to be a part of his new deal. The club are currently happy with their manager but are willing to let Xavi realize his dream should Barcelona come calling while he is contracted to Al Sadd. That means the Blaugrana will not be required to pay any financial compensation to the Qatar side to secure Xavi’s services.

Barcelona have not hinted at a managerial change yet

Ronald Koeman has propelled Barcelona to second in the La Liga table after 27 games so far, four points behind current leaders Atletico Madrid. Despite the debacle in the Champions League and cup competitions, the Dutchman’s job is believed to be safe at the moment. Laporta has not attached himself to any managerial target either, but should the need arise any time soon, Xavi will only be a phone call away.

