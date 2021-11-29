Barcelona look to offload star in January for just €10 million - Reports

Sevilla have been offered the chance to re-sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet in the January transfer window, according to a report from Catalan publication El Nacional. Barcelona is desperate to get rid of the French defender this winter and will sell him for only €10 million if his former team signs him.

Clement Lenglet joined Barcelona in July 2018 after a successful 2017/18 season at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The transfer appeared to pay off at first, as the player became a regular for Blaugrana while also breaking into the French national team.

However, after a string of poor results in the previous year, Lenglet's stock has since been on the slide. As a result, the 26-year-old defender has been relegated from Barcelona's first team.

He is now only ahead of fellow countryman Samuel Umtiti, with Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza all having a slight advantage over him.

Lenglet has only played 460 minutes of game time this season and has also failed to impress new Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez. Considering this, it's no surprise that Barcelona are open to selling the Frenchman in the January transfer window, and have even offered him to his former club Sevilla.

Sevilla may be interested in re-signing the Barcelona defender given his price tag

The 26-year-old French international might be useful for Sevilla, given the lack of faith in the backup options of Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos. Furthermore, with Kounde linked with a number of clubs around Europe, including Barcelona, the Andalusian giants must hunt for a suitable successor.

In a way, Kounde has served as a replacement for Lenglet at Sevilla, who now have the opportunity to bring the Barcelona defender back to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium for €10 million. Lenglet has previously been linked with Sevilla, with Monchi willing to re-sign him.

Julen Lopetegui, on the other hand, has the final say. So it's unclear yet whether Sevilla's manager is willing to authorize a trade for Lenglet, whose €10 million price tag should entice Los Nervionenses. After failing to impress Xavi, the 26-year-days old's at Barcelona appears to be numbered.

