Barcelona could look to sign Chelsea star on loan - Reports

Numerous reports from Spain today have linked Barcelona with Chelsea’s Moroccan midfield maestro Hakim Ziyech. This comes after Barca's continued difficulty in their bid to sign Raheem Sterling.

Barcelona have long registered interest in the England and Manchester City winger. But it has proven difficult to cut a deal with the Cityzens, especially considering the financial situation at Camp Nou.

A move for the Chelsea midfielder might provide a cheaper option for the cash-strapped Catalans. Higher-ups in Barcelona feel the Moroccan would be immensely useful to the club. Barcelona's new manager Xavi will need a squad boost and Ziyech could provide a lift in the second half of a disappointing season.

The acquisition of the Chelsea midfielder is considered feasible by Blaugrana. They hope to kick off negotiations before the resumption of the January transfer window.

The Moroccan arrived highly rated at Chelsea, but has found game time a bit hard to come by at Stamford Bridge. The star has fallen behind players such as Mason Mount and Kai Havertz. He has received further competition from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and even Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

This situation might facilitate a deal between all parties involved. It could result in an agreement before or early in the upcoming transfer window.

Former Holland coach Guus Hiddink has shared some regrets because of Hakim Ziyech's commitment to Morocco. The manager previously called the Barcelona target up to the Holland squad but never capped him.

Hiddink said:

“I really wanted Ziyech to play against Latvia, my last international match. But he got injured in the run-up. He seemed to me like a boy who senses whether something is genuine. You don't have to tell him you're high on him, he has to feel it. It's a shame, he really could have played for Oranje."

