Barcelona looking to fend off Chelsea interest by rewarding superstar with new contract: Reports

Barcelona are looking to fend off Chelsea's interest in Gavi by handing him a new contract, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans have opened talks with 17-year-old's agents over a new deal.

Barcelona signed Gavi from La Liga rivals Real Betis in 2015. Having risen through the ranks at the Blaugrana academy, the midfielder made his senior debut for the season this season under Ronald Koeman.

Gavi made his first appearance for Barcelona in their 2-1 victory over Getafe in La Liga in August. The teenager has gone on to establish himself as a regular starter for the Catalans, playing 16 games across all competitions so far.

The 17-year-old still has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Camp Nou outfit. However, the €50m release clause in his deal makes Barcelona concerned about another club potentially snapping him up.

Gavi's performances for Barcelona this season have seen him attract interest from European champions Chelsea. According to Mundo Deportivo, Blaugrana are looking to fend off interest from the Blues in the teenager by handing him a new contract.

Barcelona have reportedly opened talks with Gavi's agent, Ivan de la Pena, over a new deal for the midfielder. The Catalans have conveyed their desire to extend the highly-rated teenager's contract.

Barcelona and Gavi's agents, though, did not discuss financial terms in their meeting this week. However, Xavi's side are now expected to hold more negotiations with the player's representatives in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen if the Camp Nou outfit can convince Gavi to put pen to paper on a new deal with them soon.

Gavi focused on Barcelona amidst Chelsea interest

Having made his senior debut for Barcelona this season, Gavi is determined to establish himself as an important player for the side. While Blaugrana look to extend his deal, the midfielder remains focused on contributing to Xavi's team.

Squawka Football @Squawka Gavi won more duels (10) and made more tackles (5) than any other Barcelona player against Espanyol.



Gavi views Barcelona as the club of his dreams. He is determined to commit his long-term future to the La Liga giants despite interest from Chelsea, according to reports. Blaugrana are determined to convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal soon.

The 17-year-old's performances for Barcelona also earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team. Gavi made his senior debut for Luis Enrique's side against Italy in October in the UEFA Nations League. Spain lost in the final to France in the competition.

The Barcelona star, who is said to be on Chelsea's transfer wishlist, now has four international caps for Spain.

