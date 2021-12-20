Barcelona looking to offload 5 first-team players in January transfer window: Reports

Barcelona are set to continue their fire sale in the January transfer window, according to reports. Mundo Deportivo reports that the Catalans will listen to offers for as many as five first-team players.

◉ Philippe Coutinho

◉ Neto

◉ Samuel Umtiti

◉ Sergiño Dest

◉ Luuk De Jong



Barcelona moved on as many as 13 players either through loans or permanent transfers in the summer.

This includes the following players:

Junior Firpo (£12.8m, Leeds)

Jean-Clair Todibo (£7.3m, Nice)

Carles Alená (£4.3m, Getafe)

Juan Miranda (Betis, free)

Lionel Messi (PSG, free)

Matheus Fernandes (Palmeiras, free)

Monchu (Granada, free)

Francisco Trincao (Wolves, loan)

Miralem Pjanic (loan, Besiktas)

Emerson Royal (£21.4m, Tottenham Hotspur)

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid, loan)

Konrad de la Fuente (£2.6m, Olympique Marseille)

Ilaix Moriba (£18.8m, RB Leipzig)

Barcelona will continue the player overhaul in 2022 and will listen to offers for Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Neto, Luuk de Jong, Alex Collado and Sergino Dest.

Collado's loan has been finalized early and January will see the 22-year-old midfielder continue his development at Granada.

While Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez was impressed by the midfielder in training, Collado had not been registered for either the senior team nor Barcelona B, leaving him with no choice but to leave.

Sergino Dest is out of favor at the Nou Camp and has Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Dani Alves, and Sergi Roberto to contend with. It has been reported that his Barcelona adventure could be over in January, just one year after he joined from Ajax for £24m.

However, the USMNT international is not short of notable suitors and has been linked to the likes of AS Roma, Manchester City, AS Monaco, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Barcelona ready to sell high earners

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Coutinho joined Barcelona for an estimated £142million in 2018. The little magician was expected to dazzle in Catalonia but has been unable to replicate his Anfield form.

Although the number 10 has recently seen some game time, he earns £146,000 per week and is seen as an expensive squad player. Barcelona is reported to be willing to sell him for as little as £20m.

Fichajes disclosed that both Liverpool clubs are keeping an eye on the development and might throw a lifeline to the Brazilian playmaker in the winter transfer window.

Whether Coutinho ends up on the red or blue side of the city remains to be seen. He might however be well-advised to join Everton because they have in recent years given reprieve to Barcelona flops including Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne.

Both Mina and Digne have gone on to reignite their careers at Goodison park. Should Coutinho take the same route, he will be aware of the backlash from Liverpool fans.

Like Coutinho, Umtiti and Neto are on high wages. Umtiti was set to leave before the end of his deal in 2023, but new reports indicate the defender will take advantage of a contract clause to extend his stay for at least one more year.

So although Barcelona would like to move him on as soon as possible, they might be stuck with the Frenchman for much longer than they would like.

barcacentre @barcacentre Everton want Neto, who already wanted to leave Barça in January. [md] Everton want Neto, who already wanted to leave Barça in January. [md] https://t.co/0glwy2Nv0n

Everton are said to be keen to sign Neto in January while De Jong's situation is more complicated because he is on loan from Sevilla.

