Barcelona star being pursued by AS Monaco and Roma: Reports

Spanish newspaper Fichajes has claimed AS Monaco and AS Roma will go head-to-head in a bid to sign Sergino Dest from Barcelona. The report does not reveal when the rumored transfer could happen, but it could be as early as January.

The report also added that after spending four years in Monaco, Djibril Sidibe is keen on a new adventure next year. Coincidentally, Barcelona has been identified as the right-back's likely destination.

World of Football @Infogenuino 🚨 Sergiño Dest in AS Roma's plans

According to the daily 'El Catalan', the "Giallorossi" are interested in guaranteeing the loan of the North American full-back, although the intention of FC Barcelona is to transfer him permanently.

The move would allow Monaco to rope in Sergino Dest to replace the Frenchman. Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax for £23.8m in 2020. However, he has been unable to cement a regular starting place under either Ronald Koeman or Barcelona's new coach Xavi.

It's been reported that the new coach is particularly unimpressed by Sergino Dest's quality. Xavi reportedly prefers Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo and Sergi Roberto ahead of the American.

He also brought in former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves, soon after replacing Koeman as head coach, to push Dest further down the pecking order. As a result, Sergino Dest's entourage is now seeking a way out of the Nou Camp as soon as possible.

AS Roma's interest could also be concrete given that Jose Mourinho is seeking competition for the unreliable Rick Karsdorp.

Davide Santon, the other option at right-back, is not in Mourinho's plans and will be allowed to leave next year. It's been reported that the Giallorossi will pay off Santon to terminate the one-year deal remaining on his contract.

Barcelona right back Dest has other high profile suitors as well

Segino Dest is still rated highly because apart from AS Monaco and Roma, the 21-year-old has a host of other suitors as well.

Spanish outlet El Nacional reported that the American's agent has made contact with Bayern Munich over a possible switch. Manchester City have also been credited with interest in the former Ajax defender. Should Sergino Dest leave for Manchester City, he'll have to battle with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo for a place in the starting line-up.

As for Barcelona, they will need to replace Dest with somebody who can join the first team immediately. The Catalans have struggled a lot this season and need to go on a good run quickly to turn things around.

USMNT Otaku 🇺🇸 @USMNTOtaku Manchester United have asked about Sergino Dest. Bayern and Manchester City are also interested in the #USMNT right back

