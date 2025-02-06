According to a report by Toni Juanmarti of Sport, Barcelona are looking to resign their former academy star Adam Aznou. The versatile defender can play as a left back, right back, and left winger and is currently contracted to Bayern Munich.

Aznou started his career at Baca's famed La Masia youth ranks before joining the Bavarian side in 2022. The versatile Morrocan has played 16 minutes for Bayern Munich in three games and is now on loan with Spanish side Real Valladolid. Aznou has also won three caps for Morroco, with his first cap coming in September last year.

Barcelona hopes to resign the young defender after he has blossomed into a promising prospect in Bavaria. The Catalans will keep an eye on the Moroccan and look to bring him in to offer cover for Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde.

Aznou is in the final months of his contract with the Bavarian giants and will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

"He is very happy in Barcelona, he has adapted and it is not easy for the player if things are going well to go to a team better than Barca" - Saudi Arabian executive praises midfielder amid transfer links

Al-Ittihad Director of Football Ramon Planes has hailed Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong amid rumors that the Saudi Arabian side is considering a move for the midfielder. Planes was previously an executive at Blaugrana but now works in the Near East with the SPL club.

Speaking about the Dutch midfielder in a recent interview, the Director spoke highly of De Jong's current form but kept his cards close to his chest. Speaking with Esports COPE via FotMob, Planes stated:

"He is very happy in Barcelona, he has adapted and it is not easy for the player if things are going well to go to a team better than Barca. I always have to ask about the players and the market possibilities."

Frenkie de Jong has been at the Catalan club since joining in 2019 from Ajax for a reported €86 million fee. The midfielder has established himself as a key part of the team, making 234 appearances, scoring 19 goals, and providing 22 assists to help the side to a LaLiga crown, Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups.

