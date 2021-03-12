Barcelona looking to replace Ronald Koeman with Julian Nagelsmann - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to replace current manager Ronald Koeman with RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann in the future.

Koeman has done a reasonably good job so far this season. Barcelona currently find themselves in the Copa del Rey final and are six points behind Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

As per El Larguero (via BeinSports), Barcelona will give Koeman another year if they manage to win some silverware this season.

New president Joan Laporta is happy with Koeman for now but is looking at Julian Nagelsmann to eventually replace the Dutchman at the helm.

Nagelsmann is one of the most talented young managers in the game right now, but he is yet to taste success with RB Leipzig since taking over in 2019.

Barcelona hiring Julian Nagelsmann would be a calculated risk

Nagelsmann has proven time and again that he can compete with the big boys in the Champions League, but it remains to be seen if he can step up at a massive club like Barcelona.

The German tactician did well to take Hoffenheim from the relegation zone to the Champions League qualifiers on a shoe-string budget. He is expected to go one step further with RB Leipzig and win his first piece of silverware as a manager.

The 33-year-old could end that wait this season as RB Leipzig are in the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal and have a good chance of winning the competition, considering Bayern Munich are no longer in it.

The East Germans have also pushed the Bavarians in the Bundesliga this season and are currently only two points behind their more illustrious rivals. If RB Leipzig manage to secure the double this season, Nagelsmann could have a long list of suitors this summer.

Nagelsmann might not have a lot of experience managing a top side, but his ethos as a manager would fit in well at Barcelona. His side play high-intensity football, something that the fans are likely to fall in love with at Camp Nou.

He will also be a breath of fresh air at the club, who have often played it safe with managers in recent seasons.