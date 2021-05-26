Barcelona hold meeting on Ronald Koeman's future at the club - Reports

According to reports, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman looks set to remain in charge of the Camp Nou side after a meeting with club president Joan Laporta on Tuesday.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes, was held to discuss the recently-concluded campaign and the upcoming season. It is believed that no concrete decision has been made on Koeman's future.

However, Ronald Koeman's agent Rob Jansen has stated that there are positive signs of the Dutchman continuing as Barcelona manager.

Ronald Koeman’s agent Rob Jansen after meeting with Barcelona president Laporta: “The feeling is positive. It’s even that good that Ronald might even stay longer (than 2021/22). But we are not this far yet, more conversations will follow”, he told Telegraaf. 🔴 #FCB @MikeVerweij — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021

Koeman has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, particularly after Barcelona capitulated in the race for the La Liga title. The Blaugrana needed to win their final ten games of the campaign to secure the league title.

They started well this phase of the season well enough, winning three of the first four games. However, they faded in the final six games of the campaign, in which they won just twice.

Barcelona's torrid run saw them finish third in the La Liga, seven points behind eventual winners Atletico Madrid and just two above fourth-placed Sevilla. The third-place finish was Barcelona's lowest position in the table since the 2007-2008 season. The Spanish finished third that year behind champions Real Madrid and Villarreal.

The only first-hand account of the Laporta - Koeman meeting so far is from Koeman's agent Rob Jansen.



He described the meeting as "very positive" in an interview tonight with De Telegraaf. He did emphasize that no firm decisions were made today. pic.twitter.com/16EE83rO8k — total Barça (@totalBarca) May 25, 2021

Koeman's position at Barcelona was widely believed to be under threat as the club managed to clinch just the Cops del Rey this term. The Spanish Giants had the chance to secure the Spanish Super Cup but lost to Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Barcelona then crashed out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 after a humiliating 5-2 aggregate loss to French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.

The meeting held between Koeman and Laporta was far from definitive as both parties are set to meet at a later date. A more concrete decision is expected to be taken on the Dutchman's future at the club in the coming month.

Barcelona are at the end of a cycle: Joan Laporta

Joan Laporta is inaugurated as Barcelona president.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has previously said he would assess the season at the end of the campaign. He stated that important decisions would have to be made as the Spanish giants had reached the 'end of a cycle'.

"I said that I'd evaluate at the end of the season depending on the results and performances," said Laporta. "We won the Copa del Rey, and we're proud of that, but we were knocked out of the Champions League early and the La Liga was lost incomprehensibly."

"From my point of view, you'll see that a lot of decisions have to be made, starting next week. We'll comment on them then. We have to work hard and have a competitive team in the Champions League and domestically. When I say that this is the end of a cycle, it's because that's what I think is necessary," added Laporta.