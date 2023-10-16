Barcelona make decision on Joao Felix's future amid PSG and Manchester United links - Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly decided to sign attacker Joao Felix permanently once his loan spell ends in the summer, amid the player's links to Manchester United and PSG.

SPORT claims that the club has expressed such intentions and is happy with Felix's performances for the Blaugrana. Since joining the Catalan outfit in the summer, he's managed to bag three goals and three assists from eight appearances across all competitions.

A source from the La Liga champions reportedly told SPORT about the Portugal international's future (via Barca Blaugranes):

"We have the entire season to prepare a proposal that allows us to keep Joao Félix. We are very happy with his performance and he is a player that is very popular in all areas of the club.”

Felix has been a part of the Spanish footballing system since joining Atletico Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2019 for a massive fee of €127 million. During his four-year stay with the club, the 23-year-old forward completed 131 appearances, scoring 34 goals and assisting 18.

However, Atletico Madrid is willing to let go of their forward, who completed a loan spell with Chelsea during the second half of the 2022/23 season before joining Barcelona.

The aforementioned report claims that a move for Felix won't be cheap, with the player's employers demanding €80 million for the player. It remains to be seen whether the forward remains with Barcelona in the summer.

Xavi says Joao Felix is benefitting from position on the pitch for Barcelona

Xavi (via Getty Images)

Barcelona boss Xavi claims Joao Felix's good start at his new club stems from the position he takes up on the pitch. Currently, the attacker finds himself occupying the left-wing position for the Blaugrana as compared to a more central role he took up for Atletico Madrid.

Speaking earlier this month, Xavi heaped praise on Felix, who's settled in well since joining the Catalan side on loan this summer. Speaking about the forward who has started five of his six league appearances, the manager said (via Goal):

"Joao Felix? The summary is that he is happy, very happy, he benefits from a position where he can enhance his talent, he looks out for the team, and all his talent comes out. He is supportive and generous and that is why things are working out for him."

Felix is seemingly not a part of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone's plans in the near future. Hence, a permanent move to Barcelona in the summer would benefit the forward.