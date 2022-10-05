Barcelona to make formal complaint to UEFA against refereeing decision after 'brutal robbery' against Inter Milan

Barcelona will make a formal complaint to UEFA regarding the referee's performance during their 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan in the Champions League.

According to AS, Xavi Hernandez's players dubbed the defeat a "brutal robbery" following some questionable calls from officials.

Barca fell behind in first-half injury time when Hakan Calhanoglu steered the ball home to give the hosts a priceless lead.

The Blaugrana thought they had equalized midway through the second half when Pedri turned in a cross from Ousmane Dembele at the back post. But VAR judged that Ansu Fati had handled the ball during the cross' flight and the goal was disallowed.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona are back in a Europa League spot in their group Barcelona are back in a Europa League spot in their group 😬 https://t.co/8FR2kZlr9p

Calhanoglu was extremely fortunate not to see a red card for a nasty challenge on Sergio Busquets shortly after, before the game's big talking point took place.

Inter defender Denzel Dumfries attempted to head the ball away from Ansu Fati, but it appeared as though the Dutch international handled the ball.

A lengthy VAR check ensued, but the referee eventually waved away the protests as Barcelona fell to a damaging Champions League defeat.

AS also confirmed that the club's technical staff want to launch a complaint to UEFA, which has already been approved by club president Joan Laporta.

Barcelona have dubbed the game a "flagrant act of injustice" and have asked that Pol van Boekel never officiate a Barca game again.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona are denied a penalty in the last minutes Barcelona are denied a penalty in the last minutes 😲 https://t.co/WqUe7DHqrN

Xavi 'angry and indignant' following referee's perfromance in Barcelona defeat

The result was a catastrophic one for Barcelona, who now lie third in the group and need to beat Inter Milan next week to have a chance of progressing to the next round.

But all the attention after the game was focused on the controversial decisions throughout the encounter.

Xavi made his feelings clear to reporters after the game, as he stated (as per ESPN):

"I am angry and indignant about what we have seen, it is an injustice. I said it on Monday and I have to say it again: the referees have to come out and explain themselves because I don't understand anything."

He continued:

"[The referee] didn't want to give me an explanation after the game. Referees have to speak; I can't speak about a decision I have not made. For me, [the decisions were] crystal clear. I don't understand it at all."

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Next Wednesday you will be the 12th man. Next Wednesday you will be the 12th man. https://t.co/7JMer8aw0h

The Spanish boss further added:

"If you are asking how I am, I am outraged. I don't understand anything. If Ansu handballs it [involuntarily] but someone else then scores, it's a goal. And they disallowed it."

He concluded:

"As for the other one, I just do not understand. It's an injustice, I can't hide it. The referees have to speak."

