Barcelona to make an offer for Manchester City star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eager to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine forward is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to Sport, Barcelona are ready to make an offer for Manchester City's all-time leading goal-scorer. The Catalans have been desperate to sign a replacement for Luis Suarez since the Uruguayan left the club to join Atletico Madrid last summer.

Barcelona are hoping that Sergio Aguero's close relationship with fellow Argentine Lionel Messi can persuade him to make a move to the Spanish club.

Sergio Aguero is set to leave Manchester City after ten years at the club. He has played an integral role in the club's successes in the last decade. He has helped the Cityzens to four Premier League titles, five EFL Cups and one FA Cup triumph.

However, the striker has suffered multiple injury setbacks in recent years, which has limited him to just 15 appearances in all competitions this season. As a result, Manchester City did not exercise the option to extend his stay at the club.

Sergio Aguero has been the subject of interest from a number of Europe's top clubs. He has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, Juventus and Chelsea in recent months, but it is the Catalans who have reportedly made an offer for the striker.

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. However, the Bundesliga giants value the Norwegian at £150 million, which is a massive price for the Blaugrana, who are in the midst of financial complications.

Signing a proven goal-scorer like Sergio Aguero on a free transfer could prove to be a massive coup for Ronald Koeman's side.

Barcelona to face heavy competition from Juventus for Sergio Aguero's signature

Juventus have established themselves as masters of the free agency market in recent years.

The Bianconeri are in the market for a new striker this summer to provide competition for Alvaro Morata. They have been linked with a move for the likes of Olivier Giroud, Arkadiusz Milik and Sergio Aguero.

Barcelona will, therefore, look to complete the signing of Sergio Aguero as soon as the transfer window opens. They will be hoping that Lionel Messi can convince his close friend to make a move to Camp Nou.