Barcelona manager has a message for UEFA as Champions League dates are announced

Barcelona are currently flying high on confidence in the La Liga. The Spanish giants are in a strong position to clinch another league title, but it seems like Quique Setien doesn't want to stop at just the league title this season.

The Barcelona boss recently spoke to the press where he talked about hosting the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Napoli at Camp Nou.

Barcelona played out a draw against Napoli in the first leg of their Round of Sixteen fixture at San Paolo Stadium. Setien addressed UEFA, urging them to schedule the second leg of the tie at Camp Nou.

While Napoli had the privilege to play against Barcelona at their home venue, UEFA might not grant the Catalunya club the same privilege. The officials at UEFA are unsure if hosting matches at multiple venues will be safe for the players and management, and could actually decide to host all the games at a neutral venue.

Quique Setien does not agree with UEFA's suggestions and hopes that Barcelona get to play the 2nd leg at Napoli on their home ground. When the Barcelona boss was asked for his views on the matter, Setien was very frank with his words,

"I want to play the game in our stadium because if we don't we give an advantage to our opponents who played the first leg in their stadium and with loads of supporters roaring them on."

He then also spoke on UEFA's decision of possibly holding all games after the Round of Sixteen in a single knockout format.

Quique Setién: ❝The circumstances are what they are, and that’s what UEFA has decided regarding the format for the @ChampionsLeague. We will have to be prepared mentally.❞ pic.twitter.com/pzBTET521A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 18, 2020

"I think it's worse and not just for Barca but for everyone. With two matches you can resolve an accident, now everything will be at stake, I'd prefer two legs but this is what UEFA has decided to do and we have to adapt."

Quique Setien speaks on Barcelona's upcoming game against Sevilla

Barcelona are the strong favorites to win the LaLiga Santander title.

Quique Setien spoke about Barcelona's upcoming encounter against Sevilla as he talked about why their next opponents could be a tough challenge for Barcelona.

"We're playing the team that is third in the league, at their stadium and they are going to make life very difficult for us, We'll have to put in an excellent performance to win and if we do so it will be a huge boost for our confidence."

Barcelona has been in excellent form since LaLiga's return, the Spanish giants thrashed Mallorca 4-0 in their first game, their next opponent Leganes fell to a similar fate as they suffered a 2-0 defeat. With nine matches left on their calendar, Barcelona has maintained a five-point margin over arch-rivals Real Madrid.

🚨 INJURY NEWS | @DeJongFrenkie21 is out with a calf strain and @SergiRoberto10 is out with a rib fracture.



COMPLETE SQUAD REPORT: https://t.co/OBXqaXFvRq pic.twitter.com/NdQM7T7Flz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 18, 2020

While Barcelona will hope to continue with their winning ways, the team will have to play without Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong, as the duo will most likely miss the fixture due to injuries.