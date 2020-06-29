Barcelona manager Quique Setien says "controversies will always exist," as he refutes allegations of dressing room uprising

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has poured cold water over claims about a vote of no confidence from his players.

Real Madrid are currently two points clear of Barcelona in the La Liga summit.

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has come under immense scrutiny in recent weeks

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has faced the heat since the restart due to a string of underwhelming results. The Blaugrana were held to draws by Sevilla and Celta Vigo in recent weeks and have dropped four points in their last two games, a run that has handed the initiative to Real Madrid in the title race.

According to ESPN, the Barcelona players have reportedly lost faith in their manager, as the former Real Betis manager continues to struggle to win over a squad filled with superstars.

Xavi admits he is preparing to coach Barcelona and wants to start a project 'from zero'https://t.co/5HL0ccLaPk — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 29, 2020

Footage emerged of Lionel Messi ignoring the coaching staff's inputs during the cooling break, as rumours of a potential unrest in Barcelona continue to intensify.

Additionally, Barcelona striker Luis Suarez appeared to take a jibe at Setien and his coaching staff after their disappointing draw against Celta.

"What is wrong with us? There are coaches for something, to analyze situations. There are still complicated games for both us and Real Madrid, but today we lost two points."

However, despite the rumours of a potential rift, Setien dismissed Suarez's comments and poured cold water over claims that he has lost the dressing room.

"These little controversies will always exist. Everyone has their own way of seeing things. It's normal."

"I wasn't an easy player, either. We have to convince the players that the common idea is what's important. The communication between us is good and I don't give it any importance."

Setien seemingly fighting for Barcelona future

Quique Setien has divided opinion since taking charge of Barcelona

The Barcelona manager has won 11 out of his 17 games in charge of the Catalan giants since replacing Ernesto Valverde in January. However, two draws since the restart has seen Barcelona fall behind in the La Liga title race.

Setien explained that teams always come under more scrutiny when they don't win, as he added that such is the life of a football manager.

"When you don't win, because of isolated play at a certain moment, like the foul for Celta's equaliser, everyone sharpens the knives. This is the circus we're involved in."

"But the relationship we have with the players is good. It's true there are sometimes disagreements, but I don't see any problems worthy of talking about."

Between Lionel Messi ignoring Setien's details and Suarez's thin-veiled jibe, it is clear that some of the Barcelona players do not hold Setien in high regard.

Real Madrid are now two points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga‼️ pic.twitter.com/pt6d9rraYe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2020

According to ESPN's report, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has also been left frustrated with new goalkeeping coach Jon Pascua, who joined the club along with the rest of Setien's coaching staff.

The German international prefers to work with Jose Ramon de la Fuente and has reportedly admitted his frustration at being told to work with two goalkeeping coaches.

Barcelona are running out of time to save their La Liga title challenge, as they find themselves two points behind Real Madrid at the top of the table. The Blaugrana face Atletico Madrid in a must-win game later this week, as they look to return to winning ways at the Camp Nou.

