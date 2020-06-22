Barcelona manager remains coy on VAR as Real Madrid benefit from dubious decision once again

Quique Setien speaks on Real Madrid overtaking Barcelona on the La Liga points table.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for one of the tightest title races in recent years.

Quique Setien slams VAR after Real Madrid overtake Barcelona at the points table.

Barcelona have been overtaken as the leaders on La Liga points table by arch-rivals Real Madrid. The Los Blancos defeated Real Sociedad in a controversial finish last night, clinching the top spot in the La Liga Santander standings thanks to a better goal-difference.

Real Madrid's win was marred with a lot of questions over the refereeing decisions that were taken during the encounter. Barcelona fans were left outraged not once but twice. First after Real Madrid were awarded a penalty for a foul on Vinicius Jr and second time when Sociedad's goal was disallowed due to the intervention of VAR.

Barcelona's manager Quique Setien recently spoke to the press where he raised questions on VAR's role in Real Madrid's win over Real Sociedad, and Barcelona's upcoming fixture against Athletic Club on the 24th of June at Camp Nou.

Barcelona manager Quique Setien slams VAR

Quique Setien upset with VAR's use in the recent games.

Quique Setien talked about the interferance by VAR in his latest press conference. The Catalan club manager raised questions regarding VAR, which has been introduced for the first-time in La Liga this season but remained tight-lipped when he was asked about Real Madrid's win.

"It’s a tool we have that could be better. What we have to do is use it so it gives us a much clearer view of reality. It is understandable that we think that why some actions are reviewed and others are not. "

He then added,

💣💥¿QUÉ INSINÚA SETIÉN?



"Que cada uno saque sus conclusiones de ayer". #JUGONES pic.twitter.com/T8BPvGsdmR — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 22, 2020

Advertisement

"In some games yes and in others no, and this is what we can think that it is not being used well. In yesterday’s game everybody saw what happened and will draw their own conclusions."

Also Read: Barcelona face a race against time to complete sensational swap deal involving Juventus star

Setien acknowledges Real Madrid overtaking Barcelona in La Liga title race

Barcelona and Real Madrid both have sixty-five points at the moment.

When Setien was asked about his views on Real Madrid's win over Real Sociedad, the Catalan manager refused to make any comments, instead, he spoke on Barcelona's game plan after dropping to the second place in the La Liga points table.

"It’s true that we are behind now but we still have the same amount as points as them [Real Madrid], Obviously the margin of error is smaller for us but also for them. They can’t make errors either, we still have the same objective which is to win every game and be there until the end."

He then continued,

"I don’t think there’s a great difference between us and Real Madrid. They have to go to San Mames and play some tough teams, just like us. Every game is different. Yesterday Madrid won but could have drawn, just like we did at Sevilla."

Barcelona face Athletic Club in their upcoming fixture

Barcelona face Athletic in their upcoming fixture after drawing against Sevilla last week.

Barcelona fans were left disappointed last week after Sevilla forced Setien's men to a 0-0 draw. With La Liga 2019-20 season reaching its boiling point, every single point is very crucial for Barcelona as they hope to regain their spot at the top of the league standings.

Barcelona's title charge suffered a severe dent after both Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto was ruled out for the foreseeable future. While the duo could still make a return before the end of the season, their absence in the near future could very well hamper the team's momentum.

Barcelona will take on Athletic Club in their upcoming La Liga fixture on the 24th of June at Camp Nou. Quique Setien's men will be desperate to get back to winning ways, as they now chase Real Madrid in the La Liga points table, although it's only in goal-difference.

1⃣ Real Madrid | Played 30, 65 points

2⃣ Barcelona | Played 30, 65 points



Who will win the title? 🏆 — Goal (@goal) June 21, 2020

With just eight games to go, we could witness one of the closest title races between Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent years.

Also Read: Find out the reason behind Real Madrid's new training routine