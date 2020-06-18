Find out the reason behind Real Madrid's new training routine

Real Madrid train under the lights in order to prepare for their late night fixtures.

Zinedine Zidane unhappy after Real Madrid's lacklustre performance in the second half against Eibar.

Real Madrid train under lights to get accustomed to their night fixtures.

Real Madrid are ready to do whatever it takes for them to win the LaLiga Santander title.The Los Blancos are five points behind the table-toppers Barcelona and will hope to reduce the margin with a win over Valencia in their upcoming fixture at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

While Real Madrid seem to have got the shorter end of the stick with regards to their fixtures, compared to arch-rivals Barcelona, Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that complaining and making excuses about the schedule will not have any positive impact.

The Real Madrid boss spoke to the press where he spoke about playing under the lights and their last game against Eibar.

Zidane talks about Real Madrid's second-half performance against Eibar

Zinedine Zidane was not pleased with Real Madrid's second-half performance against Eibar.

The Real Madrid boss was not satisfied with the performance and commitment his players displayed in the second-half against Eibar in their previous fixture. When he was asked for his views on the matter, the Frenchman replied.

"We have had games where we started very well and we scored two or three goals in half an hour. It makes it difficult for us to maintain this line, it is what happened against Eibar. We know the strength we have and I don't know if we want to kill the game quickly."

He then added,

"We have the quality to start strong and to resolve as soon as possible. If we enter the field well and with intensity we are very strong. I can be upset and it is normal, I am the coach and I want to see my team always play well. What happens in the locker room stays there."

Advertisement

Zidane discusses Real Madrid's reason for training at night

According to recent reports and images, circulating in the media, Real Madrid have been seen training under the lights at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The Real Madrid boss spoke with the press on his teams new training routine.

"We are going to play the next four games at 10 at night and it seemed important to me at least to do a training session more or less at the time of the game. It is to have a little feeling and also for the light issue."

He then continued,

"We are going to play the next four games at 10, we are happy that we are going to play soccer. I am positive, not thinking that we played later than Barcelona."

Real Madrid prepare to face Valencia in their upcoming LaLiga fixture

Real Madrid players have been acting as fans for their teammates during games at Di Stefano.

Real Madrid will take on Valencia in a home fixture tomorrow at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The Los Blancos have ten games left in their season and any slip-up at this moment will hamper their chances of competing with Barcelona for the LaLiga Santander trophy.

Real Madrid has released their squad list for their upcoming match against Valencia. While there have been no new changes to the team sheet, Dani Carjaval who missed the team training sessions this week due to a minor injury has recovered and will be a part of the team tonight.

Real Madrid Squad :

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, and Diego Altube.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo Vieira, Ferland Mendy and Javi Hernández.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodriguez, and Isco.

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo.