Barcelona face race against time to complete sensational swap deal involving Juventus star

Barcelona are Juventus are locked in talks for a swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic and Arthur.

Pjanic has made it clear that he only wants to move to Barcelona this summer and it remains to be seen if his dream move comes to fruition.

Pjanic is running out of time to seal a move to Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic has been one of the top transfer targets for Barcelona this summer. The Spanish giants want the Bosnian midfielder at Camp Nou and have been locked in talks with Juventus to acquire the player.

However, Barcelona are no closer to reaching an agreement with the Bianconeri. With the negotiations stretching out further than expected, SPORT have revealed that Barcelona have just ten days to make the transfer happen.

Juventus want to off-load the player and if Barcelona fail to make a suitable bid in the coming days, the Italian giants could sell their player to the highest bidder.

Barcelona struggle to land a suitable deal with Juventus

Barcelona are not ready to pay the €60 million price tag Juventus have set for Miralem Pjanic

The two clubs have struggled to come to an agreement despite being in talks for over a month now. Barcelona have tried to swap Arthur for Pjanic, as the two sides were eager to complete a swap deal. While the Italian champions seem interested in the deal, Arthur refused to be a part of the operation and signaled his intention to remain at the Camp Nou.

According to some reports, Juventus were also interested in including Portuguese right-back Nelson Semedo in the deal. However, Maurizio Sarri reportedly made it clear that he has no place for the defender and wants his side to push for Arturo Vidal instead.

Fabio Paratici continues to push to convince Arthur to leave Barcelona for a swap with Pjanic, to date Arthur wants to stay but the negotiation is still standing.



[Fabrizio Romano] pic.twitter.com/vKSCvVRMNI — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) June 20, 2020

In any circumstance, if Barcelona fail to convince Vidal to be a part of the deal, the transfer is expected to fall through.

Pjanic wants a move to Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic could be on his way to Barcelona, if the Spanish giants can convince Arturo Vidal to move

Miralem Pjanic is dead-set on securing a move to Barcelona. The Bosnian midfielder has already snubbed advances from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in favour of a move to the Catalan giants. According to reports from Italy, the midfielder has already agreed a four deal with Barcelona and is waiting for the La Liga club to agree a deal with Juventus.

Pjanic is one of the highest-paid players at the Bianconeri. Juventus are facing financial issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic and want to off-load the midfielder to a club that can match his €60 million pricetag.

Chelsea ‘launch transfer bid for Miralem Pjanic’ and could be willing to let Kante go to land Juventus star https://t.co/mp4HSuIOig — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) June 16, 2020

The player was linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea but has made it clear to Juventus that he only wants to seal a move to Barcelona. The two clubs are still locked in talks and it remains to be seen if they reach an agreement in the coming days.

With the clock ticking, it will be interesting to see if Barcelona can manage to acquire Miralem Pjanic this summer.

