Pjanic favors dream Barcelona move after Chelsea and PSG snub

Miralem Pjanic has set his heart on a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona want to add Miralem Pjanic and Lautaro Martinez to their ranks but cannot seem to land a deal with their respective clubs.

Pjanic snubs Paris Saint-German and Chelsea for a move Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic has his heart set on playing for Barcelona. According to Tuttosport, the Bosnian midfielder has refused any sort of interest from other clubs and has made his stance clear regarding a move to Barcelona.

Juventus' Miralem Pjanic does not want to move to any other club other than Barcelona

There is heavy interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain and one of the Premier League's big four clubs, Chelsea. However, Miralem Pjanic is fixed on playing for Catalonian giants Barcelona.

The Bosnian has already said 'no' to the offer from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Although the two clubs are still pressing for him, neither of them have managed to convince the midfielder.

Barcelona want Pjanic but haven't agreed on a deal

Barcelona and Juventus have been under negotiations regarding the transfer of Pjanić for a while now but the two sides haven't been able to reach a suitable agreement.

Pjanic wants a move to Barcelona but the Catalonian club cannot seem to strike a deal with Juventus

Juventus have set a price tag of €60m for the Bosnian midfielder. The Bianconeri are facing financial issues and wish to off-load the midfielder to make room for Rodrigo Bentacur in the playing eleven.

Adis Junuzović (Miralem Pjanić's best friend), to @sport:



"I don’t have to say it was a surprise, but playing for Barça has always been a dream for Pjanić. He doesn’t miss a Barça game because he’s totally in love with their marvellous way of playing and the club’s philosophy." pic.twitter.com/zEhPSoAdSF — Camp Nou Barça (@cnbarca) June 5, 2020

Advertisement

Pjanic is one of Juventus' highest paid players in terms of wages. It seems that they are willing to let the player move to Barcelona if the Blaugarana can match the price they have set for the midfielder.

Miralem Pjanić (30) remains firm in his decision to sign for Barcelona, despite Arthur's reluctance to go the other way. [tuttosport] pic.twitter.com/emyTV9cgT3 — barcacentre (from 🏡) (@barcacentre) June 7, 2020

Barcelona have tried to swap Arturo Vidal for Pjanic. While the Bianconeri seem interested in the deal, Vidal has refused to be a part of the swap deal and does not wish to move away from Barcelona.

Barcelona set for a big window with Lautaro interest growing

While Pjanic seems to be assured of a move to Barcelona, the Bosnian is not the only player on the summer transfer list for the Catalonian side. Barcelona have been desperately trying to acquire 'El Toro' Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.

Barcelona think they have found the right formula to sign Lautaro Martínez. The club offer Inter a mixed offer for the Argentine: 70 million euros plus Junior Firpo. [md] pic.twitter.com/XhTVHzZg7N — barcacentre (from 🏡) (@barcacentre) June 5, 2020

The Argentina striker is valued at €111m by the Italian club and Barcelona are yet to reach any sort of conclusion with Inter Milan over the transfer of the player. According to recent reports, Barcelona and Inter have been discussing a player plus cash deal for Lautaro Martine. This includes a sum of €70m plus Firpo Junior who has been valued at €40m by Barcelona.

Barcelona hope to clinch the LaLiga Santander title as the league to resume from 13th June

The LaLiga is set to return from the 13th of June and Barcelona would love to continue from where the left. The Blaugrana currently sit at the top of the table with 58 points and have maintained a two-point margin over their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona are at the top of the table and are hopeful of adding another title to their cabinet

Barcelona will face Mallorca on the 14th of June in their first game after the restart and will hope to bag another three points. Barcelona fans were ecstatic yesterday after their Argentine talisman Lionel Messi was seen back in training after missing the previous team practice sessions.