Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman discusses Lionel Messi, Ter Stegen, and more ahead of Dynamo Kyiv encounter

In a press conference ahead of what is set to be an important Champions League tie, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has revealed interesting details but his squad's preparations ahead of today's game and has also weighed in on the controversies surrounding Barcelona's present set-up.

Barcelona have been excellent in the UEFA Champions League so far and will want to maintain their perfect record against Dynamo Kyiv tonight. The Catalan giants dismantled Juventus by a 2-0 margin last week and will want to make a massive statement with a victory against the Ukrainian side.

❝As a coach, I need to protect these young players.❞

Barcelona's opponents Dynamo Kyiv are currently suffering from a coronavirus outbreak and will be forced to field a depleted squad in this game. Ronald Koeman did not attach much importance to the crisis in his comments, however, and claimed that Barcelona will still have to work hard to win this game.

"We know Kiev have some Covid problems. They have done more tests this morning and are waiting for the results. The only thing we can do is prepare for the match and I hope we play the game tomorrow."

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman provides Ter Stegen injury update

Barcelona's German shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is yet to play a game this season and is set to make his return in the coming weeks. The goalkeeper has resumed training sessions with the Barcelona squad and according to Ronald Koeman, a decision will have to be taken regarding his fitness before the game.

"Ter Stegen joined the group almost a week ago. He seems really good. He’s been out for a little while now but he’s back and working well. Tomorrow is our last training session before the match and we’ll decide the squad. We have to wait until tomorrow."

The Barcelona manager replaced Quique Setien after the Catalans suffered one of the most humiliating defeats in their history against Bayern Munich last season. Ronald Koeman has improved certain aspects of Barcelona's style of play but has plenty of work to do to turn his side's campaign around.

"I see his ambition but he is not a player I have difficulty managing."



Ronald Koeman has dismissed claims that Lionel Messi is difficult to handle...



Quique Setien made a few explosive claims about Barcelona captain Lionel Messi earlier this week and commented on the Argentine's behaviour and influence in the dressing room. Ronald Koeman reacted to these claims and said that he enjoys a pleasant relationship with the Barcelona legend.

"Everyone has their opinion and I respect that. Leo is a really good player, for me the best in the world. He’s there, ambitious every day, with his winning character. He is not a player that I have difficulty managing in the team. To me Messi is the captain and I speak with him every week about stuff on the pitch and the dressing room to have a good relationship with him."

Barcelona have a young and talented squad this season and will want exorcise the horrors they faced earlier this year with a string of positive performances. The likes of Ansu Fati and Pedri have impressed under Ronald Koeman and will continue to grow from strength to strength this season.

The Catalan giants have not been at their best in La Liga and have managed only two points from their last four games. Barcelona have several issues to resolve this season and Ronald Koeman will have to take it up a notch in the coming weeks.

