Ferencvaros vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns with another round of fixtures this week as reigning Italian champions Juventus take on Ferencvaros in a Group G fixture at the Groupama Arena. The Bianconeri need to step up to the plate in the Champions League and have a point to prove this Wednesday.

Ferencvaros pulled off a stunning coup against Dynamo Kyiv last week to snatch a point in an exhilarating 2-2 draw. The Hungarian outfit faces a considerably better team this week, however, and will need a miracle to pull off an upset in this game.

Juventus were outclassed by Barcelona in their previous Champions League game and cannot afford to slip up against Ferencvaros. Cristiano Ronaldo made an emphatic return for Juventus over the weekend and will play a pivotal role in this game.

Ferencvaros vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Ferencvaros and Juventus have never played an official fixture against each other and will want to get their record in this fixture off to the best possible start. Ferencvaros set up a counter-attacking team against Barcelona last month and will use a similar tactical set-up against Juventus.

Juventus have not been at their best this season but the return of Cristiano Ronaldo should translate into a comfortable victory for the Italian giants. The Bianconeri have managed only three points in the Champions League so far and need to take it up a notch in the competition.

Ferencvaros form guide: D-D-W-L-W

Juventus form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Ferencvaros vs Juventus Team News

Ferencvaros have a talented squad

Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros manager Sergei Rebrov will have to do without Ammar Ramadan and Andras Csonka going into this game. Ivorian striker Franck Boli has been excellent for the Hungarian champions and will lead the line against Juventus.

Injured: Ammar Ramadan, Andras Csonka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chiellini might make a return for Juventus

Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini had resumed full training and is in contention for a spot in the Juventus squad for this game. Fellow defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro have also made progress with their recoveries but remain doubts for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini

Suspended: None

Ferencvaros vs Juventus Predicted XI

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Bogdan; Gergo Lovrencsics, Miha Blazic, Lasha Dvali, Aissa Laidouni; Marcel Heister, Ihor Kharatin; Oleksandr Zubkov, Isael da Silva Barbosa, Myrto Uzuni; Franck Boli

Juventus predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Juan Cuadrado; Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

Ferencvaros vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have blown hot and cold this season under Andrea Pirlo and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. The Italian giants have already lost ground to Barcelona in the Champions League and face an uphill battle to finish at the top of their group.

Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics fired Juventus to an emphatic Serie A victory over the weekend and the Portuguese superstar will want to make a statement in this game. Juventus have several attacking options in their squad and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 1-3 Juventus

