In an explosive interview with Spanish media outlet El Larguero, former Valencia midfielder Joaquin has taken a no-holds-barred approach to his criticism of Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman and has produced a scathing assessment of the Dutchman's managerial skills.

Ronald Koeman was appointed as Barcelona's manager after a dismal end to Quique Setien's stint at the club. The Catalan giants endured a shocking end to their 2019-20 campaign and Koeman's work at the club so far has yielded mixed results.

Real Betis' Joaquin: I wouldn't even sign Koeman to be the kit man https://t.co/WSwSxRQDqz — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) November 3, 2020

The Barcelona manager's exploits so far have not impressed Real Betis midfielder Joaquin. The Spaniard worked with Koeman during his ill-fated six-month stint at Valencia and does not have fond memories of the time he spent with the Barcelona coach.

"It was not the most beautiful experience of my sports career. It was not a pleasant experience, but as I always say: one has to live with everything and that happened at that time."

Barcelona have stuttered in La Liga this season with Ronald Koeman's tactical set-up struggling to break down the deep defensive block generally employed by Spanish sides against Lionel Messi and his teammates.

Barcelona's Ronald Koeman not up to the mark, claims Real Betis star

Joaquin has plenty of experience in La Liga

Barcelona have picked up only two points from their last four games in La Liga, scoring only three goals in the process. The Catalans create an astonishing 13 chances per game in the league but have failed to find their finishing boots in the final third this season.

In the UEFA Champions League, however, Barcelona have emerged as a resurgent force this season and have managed two emphatic victories in what is a tricky group. The Blaugrana need to find their feet in La Liga, however, and according to Joaquin, Ronald Koeman does not have the credentials required to do the job.

"I turned the page, we told each other everything. Fortunately, it did not last long and we were able to save the year by ending as worthily as possible because the year was complicated."

Real Betis midfielder Joaquin on his former manager Ronald Koeman.



They play Barcelona on Saturday 👀 pic.twitter.com/waAe9zbeFM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 3, 2020

Ronald Koeman endured a torrid time at Valencia and forced the departure of several club legends during his time at the club in 2007. The Dutch manager has not repaired his relationships with his former charges at the Mestalla and Joaquin's claims have indicated that there is still plenty of tension between the two.

"This weekend, he is not going to greet me and I am not going to greet him."

Ronald Koeman has enjoyed his fair share of plaudits at Barcelona for offering the likes of Pedri and Ansu Fati a string of opportunities in the starting eleven. The former defender has a good reputation with young players and may well be important to Barcelona's transition this year.

Ansu Fati is an exceptional talent

Barcelona face Real Betis in a La Liga fixture at the Camp Nou this weekend. With Joaquin claiming that there is no better time than now to face the Catalans, Ronald Koeman has a massive point to prove to his former player.

Barcelona have plenty of ground to cover in La Liga and cannot afford to drop points in the league this month. The Blaugrana have improved as a team this season but will need to rediscover their scoring touch to wrest the title from Real Madrid.

