Barcelona manager Xavi comments on Premier League title race involving Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United

Barcelona manager Xavi is struggling to pick the winner of the Premier League title race between Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United. Just two points separate the first-placed Gunners and second-placed Cityzens.

The Red Devils have emerged as potential dark horses in the race for the title, as they trail Mikel Arteta's side in third spot by five points. The Gunners have a game in hand over their title rivals, though.

Xavi's side travel to Old Trafford for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff second leg against Manchester United on Thursday (February 22). The two sides are locked at 2-2 following an enthraling first leg at the Camp Nou.

The Spaniard said about the Premier League title race that it's a difficult one to predict, as all three teams are playing well (via Utd Plug):

"Arsenal, Citynand United are going to have a very exciting last part of the season. They are all playing very well; they are all strong, but the league is very demanding; I couldn't give a winner. I have a maximum of respect for these three teams."

Football Daily @footballdaily ️ Arsenal

️ Manchester City

️ Manchester United

️ Tottenham

️ Newcastle United

️ Fulham



The Premier League top six after gameweek 24. ️ Arsenal️ Manchester City️ Manchester United️ Tottenham️ Newcastle United️ FulhamThe Premier League top six after gameweek 24. ⏫️ Arsenal⏬️ Manchester City⏩️ Manchester United⏫️ Tottenham⏬️ Newcastle United⏫️ Fulham The Premier League top six after gameweek 24. 👀 https://t.co/8CXtNKUfus

The Gunners have enjoyed a remarkable season under Arteta, putting themselves in pole position to win the league for the first time since 2004. They suffered a slip-up to Manchester City at the Emirates on February 15, losing 3-1, as Pep Guardiola's men displaced them atop the standings on goal difference.

However, Arsenal clinched a last-gasp 4-2 victory over Aston Villa last weekend, while City slipped to a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Arteta's side subsequently moved two points clear at the top.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have put themselves in contention with stellar performances following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They have lost just once, to the Gunners, and won seven of ten games, including a 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Arsenal and Manchester United interested in Barcelona's Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati's future at Barcelona is uncertain.

Fati lost his starting role at Barcelona after a long-term meniscus injury saw him miss most of the 2020-21 campaign. The Spanish winger has featured 33 times across competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists. However, he has only started ten games.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Fati, whose contract expires in 2027. He came off the bench in the Blaugrana's 2-2 draw with the Red Devils last week.

Fati made his Barcelona debut in 2019 and has gone on to make 91 appearances across competitions, scoring 25 goals and contributing nine assists. Transfermarkt value the player at €50 million.

Poll : 0 votes