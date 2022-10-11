Barcelona manager Xavi provides Frenkie de Jong injury update ahead of UCL clash against Inter Milan

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez recently provided an update on midfielder Frenkie de Jong's injury.

The Dutch midfielder suffered a minor injury and could only make a substitute appearance during his team's 1-0 home win against Celta Vigo on October 10.

However, Xavi has said that the player is fine. It is unclear whether the Dutch midfielder will start in Barca's next game against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

The Spanish tactician opined that De Jong could make an appearance as a substitute for the crucial upcoming clash. While talking to the media ahead of the game, here's what Xavi Hernandez said (via Barca Universal):

“He’s fine, he’s coming off a small injury, we’ll see if he’s ready to start or maybe in the second half.”

De Jong, 25, has played nine games for the Blaugranas so far this campaign. The player has managed to bag one goal as well.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez opens up on the importance of Inter Milan clash

Barcelona started their UEFA Champions League campaign in style as they defeated Viktoria Plzen by a margin of 5-1 on the opening matchday of the group stages.

However, the Catalan club next succumbed to two back-to-back away defeats against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. Their form in the competition needs drastic improvement for the next three games if the Spanish giants are to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament.

While reflecting on the situation, here's what Xavi Hernandez had to say about the importance of his team's upcoming game:

"Tomorrow’s game is crucial, we haven’t done our homework and now we have a chance to pull ourselves together in the group. We’re in an uncomfortable situation but we’ll give it all.”

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner further talked about his tactics for the game:

“We need to attack better. I think in the first half we didn’t understand the role of Marcos Alonso and Raphinha. We have to be more vertical, more aggressive.”

Speaking about his team's mindset for the next game, he said:

“Tomorrow we have to be calm, to know how to position ourselves, we don’t need to score in the first minute. I always tell the players that the pressure is on me. We have to be patient, but if we attack like we did in the second half in Milan, I’m optimistic.”

Barcelona's match against Inter will take place at the Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday, October 12.

