Barcelona and Manchester City to battle it out for PSG youngster - Reports

Barcelona and Manchester City could be set for an epic battle in the transfer window next summer. The two European giants are said to be exploring the possibility of snapping up one of the brightest prospects at PSG at the moment.

According to reports, Barcelona and Manchester City have both set their eyes on PSG youngster Xavi Simons. The fast-rising midfielder has been in the news recently, with uncertainties surrounding his future at the Parc des Princes.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



His agent Raiola wants to make sure on PSG project for Xavi in first team or he’ll look for other clubs. Xavi Simons is more than a talent, he’s doing great. His contract expires in June 2022, PSG are offering him a new deal since June - but it’s still not agreed/signed. 🇳🇱 #PSG His agent Raiola wants to make sure on PSG project for Xavi in first team or he’ll look for other clubs. Xavi Simons is more than a talent, he’s doing great. His contract expires in June 2022, PSG are offering him a new deal since June - but it’s still not agreed/signed. 🇳🇱 #PSGHis agent Raiola wants to make sure on PSG project for Xavi in first team or he’ll look for other clubs. https://t.co/xYG5OYCxdw

Recall that multiple sources recently claimed Xavi Simons could return to Barcelona after failing to get opportunities at PSG. The midfielder left the Blaugrana's youth system in the summer of 2019 in search of greener pastures in Paris.

Having struggled at the Parc des Princes and seen developments surrounding youngsters at Camp Nou recently, he's now shown interest in returning to the club. Barca are said to be looking to sign Simons for free when his contract with PSG expires at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have also shown interest in the Dutchman's services and are ready to rival the Catalan club for his signature. The Cityzens are said to be preparing to make an offer for the midfielder, whose playing style is said to have impressed Pep Guardiola.

B/R Football @brfootball How PSG got Xavi Simons from Barcelona. How PSG got Xavi Simons from Barcelona. https://t.co/kIa56v5JZu

Both clubs have reportedly ruled out making a move for the player in the winter transfer window. As per the story, they'll wait until the summer before attempting to prise him away as a free agent.

Xavi Simons has found opportunities hard to come by since joining PSG

How have Barcelona and Manchester City fared so far this season?

Barcelona and Manchester City have walked contrasting paths this season. The Premier League outfit have had a promising start to the campaign, currently sitting second in the league table with 23 points from 11 games. They've also impressed in the Champions League, having won three of their four games so far.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Catalan giants, meanwhile, have entered the season sluggishly, putting up unconvincing performances in several games. As it stands, Barca rank ninth in La Liga with 17 points in 12 games. They've also endured a difficult outing in the Champions League, winning two and drawing two of their four matches.

Edited by Parimal