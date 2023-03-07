Barcelona midfielder attracting interest from Serie A giants - Reports

Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly eyeing a summer move for 19-year-old Barcelona midfielder Toni Caravaca.

Football agent Giovanni De Montis confirmed to Calciomercato that the Spanish youngster is attracting interest from Napoli, who are looking to secure him on a free transfer ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Napoli Magazine @napolimagazine MERCATO - Il Napoli è molto interessato al giovane talento del Barcellona Toni Caravaca

De Montis revealed that Caravaca had received offers from Serie A clubs in the January transfer window, but Barcelona refused to let him leave. The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the ongoing season, making him an attractive target for Napoli and other clubs.

Caravaca is a highly regarded prospect who has risen through Barcelona's youth division ranks, playing for the Juvenil A team. He has made three appearances in the UEFA Youth League this season, showcasing his talent and potential.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz Goal! Toni Caravaca scores. Assisted by Lamine Yamal. 3-0



Goal! Toni Caravaca scores. Assisted by Lamine Yamal. 3-0

Napoli, who are currently leading the Serie A table, are looking to build a strong squad for the future and see Caravaca as a long-term solution alongside Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. I Partenopei need to ensure continuity and have world-class prospects in their setup to continue their success.

Caravaca is not the only Barcelona prospect who could be leaving the club this summer, as reports suggest that Ilias Akhomach is closing in on a move to Leeds United.

As Napoli look to embark on a successful run of winning trophies, adding Caravaca could be a major boost to their chances. The 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-level midfielder and could be a key player for Napoli in the coming seasons.

It remains to be seen if Xavi will allow Caravaca to leave on a free transfer or if they will try to negotiate a new contract to keep him at the club. However, if the Spanish giants fail to extend his contract, Napoli could be the club to benefit from the young midfielder's potential.

Jorge Mendes offers Marco Asensio to Barcelona, Blaugrana considering versatile midfielder - Reports

According to Gerard Romero, football agent Jorge Mendes has offered Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio to Barcelona.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Jorge Mendes has offered Marco Asensio to Barcelona. The club will think about it, they like his versatility. @gerardromero

The Catalan club are considering signing the versatile midfielder, who has struggled for regular game time at Madrid. Asensio, 27, has made 31 appearances for Real Madrid this season, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

His ability to play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder could make him a valuable addition to the squad at Camp Nou. However, it remains to be seen if the club will pursue a move for the Spain international.

