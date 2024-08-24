Barcelona name Dani Olmo in squad to face Athletic Club despite not registering new signing with La Liga, puts condition on participation

New boss Hansi Flick has named Dani Olmo in Barcelona's squad to face Athletic Bilbao despite the club failing to register the attacking midfielder. Olmo missed the season opener against Valencia due to the same issue.

The Blaugrana, despite their dire financial situation, shelled out €62 million (including add-ons) to sign Olmo from RB Leipzig. The Spaniard drew attention after an exceptional Euro 2024 campaign with champions Spain, scoring thrice and setting up two more goals.

Barca, though, haven't registeedr the player. Flick has named him in Barca's matchday squad, but there's an asterisk beside his name. The club have revealed that Olmo will play only if he's registered.

Barcelona have parted ways with Ilkay Gundogan, who has returned to Manchester City. The German was one of the highest-earners at the club, so his departure is a boost for the club's financial situation.

The Blaugrana need to part ways with more players to register Olmo, though. With the transfer deadline day lurking, sporting director Deco is in a race against time to do so.

Dani Olmo, meanwhile, was once a part of Barca's famed La Masia academy. He has never played for the club's senior team, having pursued his professional career with Dinamo Zagreb and RB Leipzig.

While the 26-year-old is back, he hasn't taken the field yet. Barca need to find a solution soon to avail the services of their big-money summer signing.

Barcelona target Nico Williams reportedly unlikely to leave Athletic Bilbao

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that there's still no movement in the negotiations between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao for Nico Williams. Williams, alongside Olmo, was one of Spain's best players at Euro 2024, scoring the opener in the final against England.

Barca have been courting Williams for a while, but their pursuit is set to end in disappointment. Bilbao are even planning on handing Williams a new deal despite the player penning a new contract in December.

Athletic are reportedly keen on reaching this season's Europa League final, set to take place at San Mames. They need Williams to help the club reach that goal. Williams' presence alongside his brother Inaki is also a big boost for the club's chemistry.

All things considered, Barcelona's pursuit for Williams is set to end in disappointment, so they could look for options elsewhere.

