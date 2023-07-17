Barcelona new boy Ilkay Gundogan provides emphatic response when quizzed about beating Real Madrid with Kylian Mbappe

Ilkay Gundogan claims his new club Barcelona don't care if they beat Real Madrid with or without Kylian Mbappe.

The German midfielder has joined the Blaugrana as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City. The 32-year-old is a massive coup as he arrives off the back of a treble-winning campaign at the Etihad.

Gundogan is set to be part of the El Clasico rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid. He was asked about potentially beating Los Blancos and whether he would prefer to do so with Mbappe in their side. He responded (via Madrid Xtra):

"Beating Madrid is already the most special joy a Barça player can have. I don't care. We are not interested in what happens there."

Mbappe continues to be heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid after informing Paris Saint-Germain that he won't be extending his contract. His current deal expires in 2024 and the Parisians don't want to lose him for free.

Real Madrid reportedly have €200 million prepared for the Frenchman should he become available for sale. However, Gundogan isn't too fussed if he does arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu or not.

The veteran midfielder is just eager to be on the winning side of the El Clasico rivalry between the two La Liga giants. He was part of a City side that thrashed Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Erling Haaland prepared to join Barcelona if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid

Haaland could join Gundogan at Barca in the future.

According to El Nacional, City striker Erling Haaland is open to moving to Barcelona if Mbappe does join Real Madrid. The Norwegian is set to rival the Frenchman at the top of European football following Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's departures from Europe.

Haaland was a target for the Blaugrana until he decided to join Pep Guardiola's Cityzens last summer. He has been in prolific form, bagging 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games across competitions for the treble winners.

Mbappe was his closest rival from a goalscoring perspective, managing 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. The attacking duo could lock horns in La Liga for years to come.

However, Haaland is happy at the Etihad after a record-breaking debut campaign and Barcelona's finances would currently be a massive stumbling block. The Norweigan seems to prefer a move to Barca over Madrid if his French counterpart does arrive at the Bernabeu.