Barcelona new signing makes emphatic claim when asked if he'd consider transfer offer from Real Madrid

Barcelona's new signing Raphinha has emphatically said no to ever considering an offer from Real Madrid.

Raphinha, 25, joined the Blaugrana this past summer from Leeds United for €58 million.

The Brazilian was highly sought-after, with Barca reportedly pipping Arsenal and Chelsea to his signature.

Raphinha made a promising start at the Nou Camp with one goal and an assist in his first four appearances.

However, the winger has come off the boil and has added just three assists to his tally in 14 more appearances.

Barcelona are reportedly concerned over the Brazilian as he is not impressing on the pitch while living up to expectations in training sessions.

Nevertheless, it seems that Raphinha would never entertain the idea of joining Barca's El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

Què T'hi Jugues asked the Brazilian:

"The phone rings and it's Florentino Pérez, the president of Real Madrid, who wants to sign you. What do you say?"

Raphinha emphatically replied:

"Of course, I’m saying no."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“I had a talk with Xavi and I told him that I’d love to play on the right”. Raphinha when asked on potential Real Madrid call in the future: “Of course, I’d say no to Real Madrid”, Brazilian winger tells @QueThiJugues “I had a talk with Xavi and I told him that I’d love to play on the right”. Raphinha when asked on potential Real Madrid call in the future: “Of course, I’d say no to Real Madrid”, Brazilian winger tells @QueThiJugues 🇧🇷 #FCB“I had a talk with Xavi and I told him that I’d love to play on the right”. https://t.co/AOsGDVhTdi

Real Madrid already boast several attackers of Raphinha's ilk, including Brazilian compatriots Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

The pair have been huge hits at the Santiago Bernabeu, instrumental in the side's La Liga and Champions League double last season.

Nevertheless, Blaugrana fans may be worried about Raphinha's form, but they have nothing to fret over when it comes to a potential future move to Los Blancos.

Barcelona can move five points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga

Barca are flying high at the top of La Liga

Barcelona are currently top of La Liga and boast a two-point lead over second-placed Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti's side suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Rayo Vallecano, their first defeat in the league this season.

It means the Blaugrana can move five points clear of Los Blancos if they beat Osasuna on 8 November.

The Catalan giants are coming off the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over Almeria and will be eager to continue their title push.

Xavi's men will play their final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, and they will be league leaders if they secure victory over Osasuna.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona remains on top of LaLiga after Real Madrid's loss Barcelona remains on top of LaLiga after Real Madrid's loss 👀 https://t.co/X0JZW1RGtN

Barca have won 11, drawn one, and lost one of their 13 league fixtures, while Madrid have won 10, drawn two, and lost one in 13.

Real Madrid's final fixture in the league before the World Cup comes on Thursday, 10 November, when they face Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes