Barcelona News Roundup: Barca could be forced to sell £85 million star, Ter Stegen explains two problems at club and more: 10 December 2020

Barcelona have come under the scanner once again after losing 3-0 to Juventus and questions are being asked of Ronald Koeman and his players. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 10 December 2020.

Benfica boss blasts Todibo; player set to return from loan

Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo is now tipped to return to his parent club Barcelona after he was slammed by Benfica boss Jorge Jesus. Todibo is currently on a season-long loan at Benfica but hasn't made an appearance for the Portuguese side yet. Speaking about the situation, Jesus said,

“He is not ready physically or tactically.”

Barcelona have been short at the back. Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique are all injured and Sergi Roberto is also now sidelined. Barcelona could definitely do with Todibo returning but if what Jorge Jesus said is anything to go by, it's best that they do not count on him much.

Benfica are planning to send Jean-Clair Todibo back to Barcelona in January - according to Record. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) December 9, 2020

Marc Andre Ter Stegen explains the two problems at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus this week and the club and the players have come under a lot of stick. Barcelona no. 1 was nowhere near his best as the Blaugrana fell to the Bianconeri.

Ter Stegen does not believe that the scoreline was reflective of their performance. Now, speaking to Barca TV+ (via Barca Universal), Marc-Andre ter Stegen said,

The result is painful. There is a big margin for improvement, but we were not very bad. We have two problems: individual mistakes and the way we defend.

We have to work hard, and will face strong clubs in the upcoming fixtures.

Barcelona could be forced to sell Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie De Jong in action for Barcelona

Barcelona are in a bit of a pickle financially due to the Covid pandemic. As a result, they could be forced into doing some business they wouldn't otherwise. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could be forced to sell Frenkie De Jong in the summer.

Barcelona renewed the contracts of four players earlier this season and Frenkie De Jong was one of them. Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing the Dutch midfielder. Barcelona's financial situation is reportedly so bad that even if Lionel Messi leaves next summer, their troubles will remain intact.