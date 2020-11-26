Barcelona are headed for a busy few months both on the pitch and away from it. They have to elect a new president and navigate and a busy schedule as we approach the January transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 November 2020.

Sergio Busquets closing in on return

Sergio Busquets

Barcelona were dealt a huge blow prior to their game against Atletico Madrid as experienced midfielder Sergio Busquets was unavailable after picking up a knee injury during the international break. He subsequently missed the game against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League.

However, he could return to action for Barcelona for their Sunday game against Osasuna, as per reports. Busquets has reportedly been training in the gym and returned to the training grounds on Thursday.

Koeman, however, does not need to rush Busquets back into the team as Frenkie De Jong was rested in midweek against Dynamo Kyiv and is well rested and set to play the holding role against Osasuna.

Busquets heals faster than Wolverine 😭 https://t.co/GkIJdvwEVL — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) November 26, 2020

Barcelona presidential candidate makes it clear he won't sign Neymar

Neymar Jr

Advertisement

Barcelona presidential hopeful Toni Frexia has confirmed that if he were to emerge successful in the presidential elections, he wouldn't sign Neymar Jr. He went on to add that Neymar is not even among the best 30 players in Europe right now.

He told Cadena SER,

“Neymar, because of his performance, is not even among the 30 best players in Europe right now. If I were president, I would not sign him.”

Frexia pointed out that the club is more important than any one individual.

The most important thing about Barcelona is Barcelona itself. We do not depend on anyone.”

"Neymar, because of his performance, is not even among the 30 best players in Europe right now."



- Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GnhtnisX5I — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) November 26, 2020

Juventus and Barcelona might pull off audacious swap deal

Advertisement

Paulo Dybala might not be at Juve for much longer

Barcelona might offer Antoine Griezmann in exchange for Paulo Dybala, according to Calciomercato. Juventus and Barcelona were involved in a heavy transaction in the summer transfer window as well when Miralem Pjanic joined the Catalans in exchange for Arthur Melo.

Dybala is yet to fully hit his stride under Andrea Pirlo and has not featured as much as he would have wanted. Griezmann is also going through a rough patch. It is not clear whether Juventus and Barcelona will want to use money or want to do a straight swap.