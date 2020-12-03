Barcelona News Roundup: Interim Barca president makes shock Messi transfer admission, Neymar drops major transfer hint and more: 3 December 2020

Barcelona have qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after beating Ferencvaros away from home. The team is finally starting to show signs of settling down after a phase riddled with unease. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 3 December 2020.

Barcelona in talks with Dembele over new deal

Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite

According to ESPN, Barcelona have started discussions with Ousmane Dembele's camp over a new contract. Dembele is currently tied to the club till 2022 and his future has been the subject of much speculation of late.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with an exit in the summer and it is reported that Manchester United are still monitoring his situation. He ended up staying put and has enjoyed a great start to the new campaign and scored a goal and copped an assist in the game against Ferencvaros last night.

Barcelona will resume their transfer activity once a new president is elected on January 24th but the sporting directorate is working behind the scenes to leave the club in the best possible situation for the new president.

Neymar talks up reunion with Messi after win over Manchester United

Neymar Jr.

Neymar put on a show at Old Trafford as Paris Saint-Germain won against 10-men Manchester United in the Champions League last night. The Brazilian bagged a brace and was the standout performer for the Ligue 1 side.

Advertisement

Speaking in the post-match interview, Neymar dropped a major transfer hint which is going to send the rumour mill into overdrive.

He said,

“What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch. He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season.”

Neymar to ESPN: “What I want most is to play with Lionel Messi again. For sure we have to play together next year!”. 🔵 #ucl pic.twitter.com/bmqficIYHw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 2, 2020

Barcelona interim president says he would have left Messi leave

Lionel Messi

Advertisement

Barcelona interim president Carlos Tusquets is heading operations at the club till a new president is elected. The club is faced with making some big decisions in the near future and Tusquets has now admitted that if he was in charge, he would have sold Lionel Messi in the summer.

Tusquets says he would have let Messi leave in the summer and not bow to his demands whilst running the risk of losing him for a free in the next summer transfer window.

Speaking to RAC1, Tusquets s

“Economically speaking, I would have sold Messi in the summer. It would have been desirable for the money you would’ve received and the money you would’ve saved. La Liga requires wage limits.”