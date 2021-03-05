Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi closer than ever to staying at Barca, Blaugrana star set to miss Paris Saint-Germain clash due to injury and more - 5 March 2021

Barcelona's chances of keeping Lionel Messi at the club seem to be improving.

Barcelona made quite a statement domestically last week, registering back-to-back wins over Sevilla and progressing to the finals of the Copa Del Rey. Ronald Koeman will be pleased with his side for bouncing back after a few dismal performances.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 5 March 2021.

Lionel Messi involved in heated exchange with Monchi after winning against Sevilla

Barcelona progressed to the final of the Copa Del Rey after beating Sevilla 3-0 on Wednesday. Chasing a 2 goal deficit, Ousmane Dembele put the Catalans ahead in the 12th minute of the match. Just when it looked like Sevilla would be able to seal the tie, Gerard Pique added an equalizer in the dying embers of the game.

Martin Braithwaite scored Barcelona's winner in extra-time to knock Sevilla out. Tempers have been flaring between the two sides, particularly after Monchi branded Ronald Koeman a 'crybaby' for expressing his discontent at being denied a penalty in the first leg. He also wanted Messi to be shown a second yellow card.

After Wednesday's loss, Lionel Messi reportedly got involved in a spat with Monchi, according to Cope. It is claimed that Messi said:

"Monchi! Now you don't say anything, huh? You're going home angry tonight."

The report further claims that there was a lot of pushing and shoving happening in the tunnel following the heated exchange.

Pique to miss PSG clash due to ligament injury

Barcelona confirm Gerard Pique suffered a knee injury in last night’s win over Sevilla.



He is expected to miss the second leg against PSG on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ANXMbRGqk9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 4, 2021

Barcelona veteran defender Gerard Pique only recently returned to the field after sustaining a couple of injuries to his ligament.

According to the latest reports, Gerard Pique sustained "a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee" in the game against Sevilla and is now likely to miss out on Barcelona's UEFA Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona released a statement:

"The medical assessment and tests performed this morning have shown that first-team player Gerard Pique has a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee. He is therefore unavailable and the evolution of the injury will determine when he returns."

Lionel Messi closer than ever to staying at Barcelona

Lionel Messi's future has been the subject of much speculation of late but, according to El Chiringuito, Barcelona's star man is edging closer towards deciding on staying at the club beyond the end of the season.

Messi has maintained his stance that he won't stay unless there is a sporting project in place. A new Barcelona president is set to be elected and the outcome of the elections will greatly influence Lionel Messi's decision.

Barcelona's presidential candidates have reportedly got in touch with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to sign him as a free-agent in the summer. Messi and Aguero are good friends and if the Cules can sign him in the transfer window, that will go a long way towards making Messi stay.

Lionel Messi will hold talks with #FCBarcelona president next week before making his decision. Clubs have been able to offer pre-contract for 2 months but he has waited until after the election before deciding. Only small no of clubs can afford him https://t.co/GwjGUZ26Rp — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) March 4, 2021