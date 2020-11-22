Barcelona News Roundup: Manchester City's stance on Lionel Messi revealed, Barca star out for two months due to injury and more: 22 November 2020

Barcelona suffered their first defeat against Atletico Madrid in ten years and it looks like the club is still reeling from the effects of the internal combustion. They await a busy January transfer window and without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 22 November 2020.

Ronald Koeman slams the manner in which Barcelona conceded their goal

Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was in a reflective mood after their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid. Barcelona are now nine points behind Atletico Madrid and it looks like the gap will only widen.

Koeman said,

“Like any coach, I am responsible. We know we have to improve results and grow in confidence. We are working hard, we have to improve things in defence and attack.

“I try to put out the best team we have available. The players have done everything to get a result and we have to continue in that way. I am not worried about the league, although we know we need to win games.

“A team like Barcelona cannot concede a goal in the way we have done. We played well in the first half. We dominated without creating many chances against a team that defends well. If you commit errors, as we have done, it’s even harder to win the game.”

Sergi Roberto ruled out for two months due to thigh injury

LATEST NEWS‼️



Tests performed this Sunday on @SergiRoberto10 have shown that he has a rupture in the femoral rectus of his right thigh. The approximate time he will be out is two months. pic.twitter.com/hnG6QOVulq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 22, 2020

Barcelona have confirmed that Sergi Roberto will be sidelined for two months after picking up a thigh injury against Atletico Madrid. They also provided an update on Gerard Pique. The Barcelona defender has injured his internal lateral ligament.

The statement reads,

Tests carried out this Sunday on [Gerard Pique] have shown that he has a grade 3 sprain in the internal lateral ligament and partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The evolution of the injury will condition his availability.

Manchester City won't try to sign Lionel Messi

Is Lionel Messi going to be at Barcelona beyond the summer?

According to Spanish football expert Semra Hunter (via Sky Sports), Manchester City won't try to sign Lionel Messi at the end of the season despite all the speculation suggesting that the Etihad outfit is preparing a bid to try to sign the Argentine..

Hunter said,

"I have it on good authority from someone close to the situation that Manchester City are not going to bid for Lionel Messi. Based on the information I have, as of today, that door is closed.

"They have their reasons for this. They have two reasons for this: age and finances. Talking about age, he is heading into the twilight years of his career and you'll be bringing on board a Messi that is different to what we've seen for the last 17 years with Barcelona. Even he himself has said that he is getting closer to the dreaded r-word of retirement more so than anyone cares to admit.