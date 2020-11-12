Barcelona News Roundup: Messi lists five conditions to sign new contract, Memphis Depay hints at Barca move once again and more: 12 November 2020

Barcelona have a lot of work to do both on the field and away from it when the players return from the international break in a week and a half. Despite there being no club football action presently, there's plenty going on away from the pitch. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 12 November 2020.

Jorge Messi blasts PSG rumours as fake news

Lionel Messi and his father Jorge Messi

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi has rubbished reports that claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have been in talks with him over a potential move for Lionel Messi. The report claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are looking to be frontrunners to sign Lionel Messi should he leave Barcelona this summer.

However, Jorge Messi took to Instagram and posted a story referring to the report linking Messi and PSG with the text, "Stop inventing fake news."

Paris Saint-Germain Leonardo has admitted that they were tempted to make a move for Lionel Messi in the summer after the Argentine threatened to leave Barcelona but decided to not pursue as it would have posed a complicated situation with Financial Fair Play.

Memphis Depay flirts with Barcelona again

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is currently Barcelona's number one transfer target, according to reports. Several reports had claimed that Barcelona are plotting a January move for the Dutchman before Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas poured cold water over it by saying that Depay will remain at the club till the end of the season.

However, that hasn't stopped the former Manchester United man from playing down the rumours. He has revealed in a post-match interview following Netherlands' game against Spain that it is a dream to play for the Catalans.

“Who wouldn’t like to play for Barça? Barça is a great club. There are many great teams, but Barça is one of the greatest.”

Messi lists five conditions to sign new Barcelona contract

FC Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv: Group G - UEFA Champions League

According to reports, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has listed out five conditions that need to be met in order for him to sign an extension at the club. Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with the Blaugrana and will leave for a free if he doesn't extend his contract.

As per the report, the conditions listed by Messi are:

1) A good club President

2) Clarity on the Sporting Director role

3) Barcelona's long term plan for the manager

4) Barcelona's transfer and recruitment strategy

5) The team's and his own personal form

Lionel Messi had threatened to leave Barcelona in the summer but eventually ended up staying put. However, he has offered no promises of staying beyond the season and has remained vocal about his discontentment with the how the board has been functioning.