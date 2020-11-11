Barcelona News Roundup: Ronald Koeman decides to sell Barca star in January, Memphis Depay move ruled out and more: 11 November 2020

Barcelona have been in the news for all the wrong reasons for the past few months and they're desperate to turn a new leaf as the winter transfer window approaches. They're hoping to ease up their wage bill whilst also making some much-needed additions to the side.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 11 November 2020.

Ronald Koeman reveals what Messi told him after he decided to leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman

Lionel Messi had caused the whole of Barcelona to be unsettled when he intimated the Cules about his desire to leave in the past summer transfer window. However, he ended up staying put. Now Ronald Koeman has revealed what Messi told him during their conversation in the summer.

Koeman said,

“When I arrived, they told me that Messi was unhappy. We spoke at his house. He explained his reasons to me and I was honest, I told him that the only thing I can change is football; the system, his position on the field, his importance in the team. But the things that he had had with the club I could not change.”

Koeman did not shy away from showering praises on the legendary Argentinian. He added,

“Messi has shown me he is a person who wants to win things, be the best, and continue to be the best, even though he had his problems with the club. Today, Barça has been, is and will be, a better team with Messi than without Messi.”

Lyon president rules out Depay January exit

Memphis Depay

Just when Memphis Depay-Barcelona rumours were starting to pick up pace, the Olympique Lyon president has come out and poured cold water on the narrative.

Jean-Michel Aulas told RMC Sport,

“I was the first to say he wasn’t going to Barcelona, no one listened to me at the time. He (Memphis Depay) is going to stay, of course.”

Both Barcelona and Memphis Depay have openly flirted with each other since this past summer transfer window and the Dutchman claimed as recently as last week that he cannot promise he'll stay at Lyon till the end of the season.

Junior Firpo first player to be sold in January

Junior Firpo in action for Barcelona

Junior Firpo failed to hit the ground running at Barcelona after joining from Real Betis and he has now fallen down the pecking order under Ronald Koeman. Now, as per Mundo Deportivo, Koeman has identified Firpo as the first player he wants sold in January when the transfer window reopens.

This comes as no real surprise as the Barcelona manager had chosen to deploy right-back Sergino Dest in the absence of Jordi Alba rather than Firpo who is a left-back. Inter Milan had registered an interest in Firpo and had tried to pull off a swap deal which would have seen Lautaro Martinez going to Camp Nou and the 24-year-old joining the Nerrazurri.

Inter Milan are still keen on buying the 24-year-old and as far as no new complications arise, this should be a fairly straight forward deal.