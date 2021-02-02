Barcelona News Roundup: Ronald Koeman makes big claim on Lionel Messi's future, Reason behind collapse of Eric Garcia's January move revealed and more- 2 February 2021

There's a lot of noise surrounding Lionel Messi after the details of his lucrative contract was leaked and Koeman has now offered an update on his Barcelona future.

It'd be fair to say that Ronald Koeman's Barcelona project is finally starting to take shape. However, the club will have to navigate a tough summer transfer window before their ship is steadied for a good while.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 2 February 2021.

Ansu Fati ruled out of Barcelona's Champions League match against PSG

FC Barcelona v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati had suffered a knee injury in the Catalans' match against Real Betis in the La Liga back in November and had to undergo surgery. His return is much-awaited but he has now been ruled out of Barcelona's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on February 16th, according to Diario AS.

The report claims that the medical team is not ready to mark a return date for Ansu Fati just yet. Barcelona are wary of Ansu Fati's young age and do not want to rush him back into proceedings and risk his health any further.

It is also claimed that Ansu Fati still feels pain on his left knee and that it swells up when workloads are increased. There is a fear that he might have to go under the knife again in order to re-address the root cause of the problem.

𝟣𝟩 𝓎𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓈 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝟫𝟦 𝒹𝒶𝓎𝓈...💫#OnThisDay last year, @ANSUFATI became the youngest player to score a brace in #LaLigaHistory! ✌️💎 pic.twitter.com/TFVIrlXPCr — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 2, 2021

Eric Garcia's deadline day move 'thwarted'

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Despite having reached a consensus to bring Eric Garcia back to the Camp Nou from Manchester City way before the January transfer window had commenced, Barcelona will need to wait until the summer before signing him.

According to Sport via (SportWitness), Eric Garcia was keen to move to Barcelona this January on a cut-price deal but Barcelona chose to delay his signing until the summer as the presidential candidates couldn't see eye-to-eye over spending money to sign him in the winter transfer window.

Ronald Koeman says he cannot imagine Lionel Messi in another shirt

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Ronald Koeman has once again offered his thoughts on the future of Lionel Messi. Speaking to The Athletic, the Barcelona manager admitted that though he is not confident about Messi staying at Barcelona, he cannot imagine him in any other shirt's colours. Koeman said:

“I’m not confident about that. I’m hopeful, yes, about this because he’s still a great player and he’s still winning matches for us, for the team. I’m enjoying being his coach, if you look at his qualities every day in the training sessions, it’s incredible. Of course, he came as a young kid to Barcelona. And I still don’t see Leo Messi in another shirt other than the Barca shirt.”