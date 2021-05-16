Barcelona News Roundup: Shocking Lionel Messi contract claim emerges, mass exodus planned this summer and more - 16th May 2021

Barcelona welcome Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou on Sunday on the back of a disappointing 3-3 draw away to Levante that all but ended their La Liga title challenge. The Catalans are currently third in the table, four points behind Atletico Madrid with two games left to play in the league.

As such, Ronald Koeman is well aware that even winning their next two games might not be enough to help them win the league, unless Los Indios and Real Madrid both falter along the way. However, the Dutchman will be hoping to solidify his team’s position in third place with a win on Sunday, as Barcelona prepare for a busy summer ahead.

Shocking Lionel Messi contract claim emerges

Lionel Messi’s future continues to hang in the balance, with the Barcelona skipper set to become a free agent this summer unless the Catalans convince him to sign a contract extension soon. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are the two contenders for the Argentinean’s signature if he decides to leave the Camp Nou. According to Talk Sport via The Sun, the player is willing to consider a move to any club ready to offer him a one-year contract with a salary of £25m-a-year and the option of an additional year.

Today could be Lionel Messi's last match at the Camp Nou if he does not renew his contract!

That effectively means Manchester City can sign Lionel Messi if they offer him £500,000 per week after tax. The report also claims that Manchester United and Chelsea have been informed, but they have not shown any interest.

Barcelona planning mass exodus this summer

Barcelona are planning a mass exodus this summer, according to Football Espana via Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans could sell as many as seven players before the start of next season. Koeman is scheduled for talks with club president Joan Laporta soon and the Dutchman will suggest a reduction in wage bill over the summer.

Reserve goalkeeper Neto and defenders Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo are all expected to leave the Camp Nou. The La Liga giants are also willing to accept a loss on the amount they paid for Philippe Coutinho and end his association with the club. Matheus Fernandes, Martin Braithwaite and Miralem Pjanic could also depart if Koeman is sacked.

Barcelona in conversation with Villarreal for transfer of Emerson

Barcelona are willing to let Emerson go this summer. The Brazilian right-back is currently on loan with Real Betis and is expected to return to Camp Nou in the summer. Emerson has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals, but it looks like he does not have a future with the Catalans.

Barcelona are in contact with Villarreal over the sale of Emerson.



— MD — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 16, 2021

According to reports, Barcelona have already contacted Villarreal to discuss the possibility of a move for the 22-year-old. It appears that the Brazilian’s career at the Camp Nou will end without a single appearance for the Catalans.