Barcelona offered chance to sign 30-year-old Serie A midfielder in exchange for Franck Kessie: Reports

According to esteemed journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic in exchange for Franck Kessie.

Kessie arrived at Camp Nou from AC Milan in the summer. The Ivorian, however, has failed to adapt to the Catalan club's demands. He has made 16 appearances for Xavi's side, only six of which have come as a starter in the playing XI.

Barca are in a dire financial situation and are looking to offload players to abide by the FFP regulations. Kessie is one of the first names that the Blaugranas want to get rid of.

Inter Milan, however, are interested in acquiring Kessie's services. The player has proven experience in Serie A due to his time in Milan. Kessie made 223 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring 37 goals and providing 16 assists.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | FC Barcelona have been offered a player swap between Marcelo Brozović & Franck Kessié.

[🎖️] | FC Barcelona have been offered a player swap between Marcelo Brozović & Franck Kessié. @gerardromero [🎖️] 🚨🚨| FC Barcelona have been offered a player swap between Marcelo Brozović & Franck Kessié.@gerardromero [🎖️]

Brozovic, on the other hand, has been a part of the Inter side since 2016. He has made 302 appearances for Neroazzuro, scoring 30 goals and providing 37 assists.

The 30-year-old has played 12 games this season, scoring two goals. Inter, however, are interested in Kessie. They are ready to offer Brozovic to Barcelona in exchange for the former AC Milan star.

Barcelona manager Xavi reacted to win against Real Betis

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona secured a spot in the final of the Supercopa de Espana with a win against Real Betis in the semi-final. The Catalan club were victorious via penalties after the game ended 2-2 in extra time. They will now face Real Madrid in the final.

Speaking to the media after the win, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“Real Betis played very well, but we could have decided the match earlier. I’m happy to have reached the final. We lost the ball too much. We still have to kill off matches. We didn’t defend as well as we did vs Atleti. I’m excited for the final. I want to compete against the best, win against the best. Real Madrid is one of the best, and the final will be great.”

Speaking about his team's performance, Xavi added:

“I was very satisfied at half-time. After that, Betis dominated and we suffered. We should have killed it off in the first half. We have to be self-critical. The second half was poor, and it’s not the way forward. We saw two faces from the team. Fantastic first half, and then we were not at the required level."

Poll : 0 votes