Barcelona outcast given 'ultimatum' by La Liga club to terminate his contract ahead of potential transfer: Reports

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto is reportedly expected to be on his way out of the club this summer as Celta Vigo are interested in signing him. However, they want him to terminate his contract with the Catalans, with one year still remaining on it, before signing him.

SPORT reported that the Brazilian has even received an 'ultimatum' from his suitors to join them this year as a free agent.

Neto joined the Blaugrana from Valenica in 2019 for over €26 million. However, he hasn't been able to make a place for himself at the club, making just 21 appearances in all competitions so far. He played just four matches last season in all competitions. Hence, he is looking for a club where he will get more playing time.

Celta Vigo want the 32-year-old keeper to join them either on a loan deal for next season, his last with the Catalans, or terminate his contract. Otherwise, they will look for other options in the market and move on from Neto.

Official: Barcelona manager Xavi has left out of the squad for US tour the following players: Martin Braithwaite, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig, and Neto. Barça want them to leave as soon as possible.

However, the Brazilian is reluctant to end his contract with Barcelona because that would see him incur a loss of €1 million. The Camp Nou side are prepared to terminate his contract and have also readied the papers for the same.

Neto's entourage have also been looking for offers from Italy and England but haven't come across any interested parties yet. As of now, it seems like Celta Vigo are the Brazilian's best shot at playing regular football.

The La Liga side understands that Neto will eventually come to terms with the situation and join them.

Barcelona leading the race for Aston Villa talent

The Catalans are determined to bolster their squad for next season and are looking to the Premier League to add another quality addition.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are the front-runners to sign Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Fabrizio Romano



Barcelona lead the chase ahead of a host of European elite clubs.



The player is in the final year of his contract with Aston Villa and would be available for FIFA training compensation in January. Barcelona have serious interest in English talent Carney Chukwuemeka, he's appreciated as player with huge potential. Aston Villa are now open to selling Carney Chukwuemeka - they have set an asking price around £20m for the player who's in the last year of his contract.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the English side in 2021 and made 12 appearances for them in the 2021-22 campaign. He also helped them win the U19 World Cup this year.

Steven Gerrard and co. have decided that they will be willing to sanction his sale if offers in the region of £20 million arrive. Chukwuemeka is in the final year of his contract and Barcelona could persuade Villa to cash in on him.

