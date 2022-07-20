Barcelona planning to pursue 27-year-old Premier League superstar after they complete Kounde deal according to Fabrizio Romano

Despite their spending spree this summer, cash-strapped Barcelona do not seem to be done with their forays into the transfer market.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (via Barca Universal), the Catalan giants have their sights firmly set on at least two additional signings this summer.

Club president Joan Laporta has revealed that the Blaugrana plan on bringing in a top-quality defender in this window, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde widely touted.

The Catalan club could see themselves up against Todd Boehly’s Chelsea again this window after beating them to the signing of Leeds Brazilian winger Raphinha.

After the Catalans strengthen in defense, their attention will reportedly be directed towards a player who has been at the top of Xavi Hernandez’s wishlist.

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and is desperately wanted at Camp Nou.

According to Romano, the Portuguese star is Xavi’s perfect replacement for Frenkie De Jong, whose future seems to lie at Manchester United.

Silva is, however, an ideal tactical fit for the Blaugrana, having played under Pep Guardiola, a manager with deep Barcelona roots. However, a move for Bernardo will only come after the club has settled its search for a reliable centre-back.

EPL Inside @EPLinsidd Barcelona have held talks with Manchester City for Bernardo Silva. A deal can only be possible if Barcelona sell De Jong. Barcelona have held talks with Manchester City for Bernardo Silva. A deal can only be possible if Barcelona sell De Jong. 🚨 Barcelona have held talks with Manchester City for Bernardo Silva. A deal can only be possible if Barcelona sell De Jong. https://t.co/zBAQNqo9gn

With Manchester City demanding a fee north of £100 million for the Portuguese star, it remains to be seen if he will join the new arrivals at Camp Nou this season. Due to the Catalan club’s financial situation being in a bad state, it remains to be seen if they can continue their transfer splurge.

Barcelona continue to announce signings amidst financial difficulties

It has been a hectic transfer window for the Blaugrana. January saw them sign players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, and Adama Traore. Despite their fiscal difficulties, the club has continued this transfer window in fine fashion, delivering more players to the first team.

Barca have already unveiled Raphinha, who they signed from Leeds. They have also signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, with the striker likely to provide 40 goals per season. Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen have also left Milan and Chelsea for Camp Nou on free transfers.

Barcelona have shown no signs of slowing down, with potential incoming transfers still looming. They will need to work carefully to avoid snapping the already constrained finances they currently have to deal with.

