Barcelona plot January move for €40 million-rated Juventus star - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski as one of their top targets for the January transfer window. The Catalan giants are eager to sign an attacker to boost their strength in depth.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are plotting a €40 million move for Kulusevski. The Blaugrana are currently suffering from an injury crisis in attack which could force them to sign an attacker in January.

Argentinean forward Sergio Aguero could be forced into early retirement from football after undergoing a 'cardiological evaluation' a fortnight ago.

French forward Ousmane Dembele returned to action for Barcelona after five months, but has once again suffered a hamstring injury. It is set to keep him out of action for a couple of weeks.

Teenage sensation Ansu Fati was ruled out for nine months after suffering a long-term knee injury against Celta Vigo in November last year.

The 19-year-old returned to action for Barcelona at the start of the season and scored four goals in just eight games. However, he suffered an injury in the first half of Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo earlier this month.

Barcelona have endured a dismal start to the 2021-22 campaign and are currently lying in ninth place in the La Liga table. The Camp Nou outfit parted ways with Dutch boss Ronald Koeman two weeks ago and have hired club legend Xavi Hernandez as their new manager.

Xavi is reportedly keen to sign two or three new players in January to improve Barcelona's squad. They have reportedly identified Juventus' Kulusevski as a potential transfer target.

The Swedish winger enjoyed a breakout campaign last season as he scored seven goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for Juventus.

Kulusevski has, however, fallen down the pecking order at Juventus under the management of Massimiliano Allegri this season.

He has started just twice for Juventus this season, and has had to make do with a bit-part role in Turin. The 21-year-old is believed to be open to the prospect of leaving the Bianconeri in January.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV According to media in Catalunya, Sergio Aguero’s playing days are over. However, the Barcelona forward has dismissed these rumours. According to media in Catalunya, Sergio Aguero’s playing days are over. However, the Barcelona forward has dismissed these rumours.

Barcelona could struggle to meet Juventus' €40 million asking price for Dejan Kulusevski

Juventus v Empoli FC - Serie A

Barcelona's dire financial situation could prove to be a massive hurdle in their attempts to sign Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski in January. The club could look to the loan or free agency market to sign some players during the winter transfer window.

The La Liga giants reportedly view Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech as an alternative to Dejan Kulusevski. The Moroccan is keen to leave Stamford Bridge as he is currently suffering from a lack of regular playing time.

Global Watch Football @_gwfootball Juventus are keen to offload winger Dejan Kulusevski and while a swap deal with Arsenal for Nicolas Pepe has been suggested, the Italian club prefer cash. (Calciomercato - in Italian) Juventus are keen to offload winger Dejan Kulusevski and while a swap deal with Arsenal for Nicolas Pepe has been suggested, the Italian club prefer cash. (Calciomercato - in Italian) https://t.co/DKl8CZxQC7

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Reports have suggested Barcelona could try to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech and Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan in January for the rest of the season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar