Barcelona plotting ambitious swoop for Chelsea attacker who could be loaned out in January - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic on loan for the rest of the season in January.

The American has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under the management of Thomas Tuchel and could seek a move away from the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have prioritized the signing of a forward in January. The club are currently suffering from an injury crisis which has ruled out a number of their forwards.

Memphis Depay is set to be ruled out of action for at least a month after suffering a hamstring injury in Barcelona's 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Sergio Aguero could be forced into early retirement from football after being diagnosed with 'heart arrhythmia'.

Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite have also been ruled out of action due to injury. Barcelona are therefore in desperate need of attacking reinforcements in January.

Christian Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £60 million in the summer of 2019. The American was signed as a replacement for Eden Hazard, who left the club to join Real Madrid that summer.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a promising debut season at Chelsea as he scored nine goals in 25 Premier League appearances for the club. Pulisic, however, endured a difficult second season at Stamford Bridge as he scored just six goals in 43 appearances in all competitions.

A combination of injuries and poor form has seen Pulisic fall down the pecking order at Chelsea behind the likes of Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Christian Pulisic has made just six appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season and has contributed two goals.

The former Dortmund star could therefore seek a move away from Chelsea in January to join a club where he will become a regular starter.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Barcelona are considering a swoop for Christian Pulisic and could even try and bring the Chelsea winger to the club on loan in January.



(Source: SPORT) 🚨 Barcelona are considering a swoop for Christian Pulisic and could even try and bring the Chelsea winger to the club on loan in January. (Source: SPORT) https://t.co/xlQP83kZDp

Chelsea unlikely to let go off Barcelona target Christian Pulisic in January

Watford v Chelsea - Premier League

Despite falling down the pecking order at Chelsea in recent months, Pulisic is believed to be keen to stay and fight for his place in the club's starting line-up.

Furthermore, the Blues are unlikely to sell or loan out the American to Spanish giants Barcelona in January. Chelsea are looking to compete for multiple trophies this season, including the Premier League and Champions League titles.

The Blues will therefore look to maintain their strength in depth.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona want to fish at Chelsea. The club are considering the possibility of incorporating three players from the English side. César Azpilicueta, Antonio Rüdiger, whose contract expires in June, and one for this winter: Christian Pulisic. [md] Barcelona want to fish at Chelsea. The club are considering the possibility of incorporating three players from the English side. César Azpilicueta, Antonio Rüdiger, whose contract expires in June, and one for this winter: Christian Pulisic. [md]

Also Read Article Continues below

At 23, Christian Pulisic still has time to develop into the finished product. Chelsea are likely to give him time to improve and fulfill his potential.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar