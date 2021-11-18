Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes Ousmane Dembele is better than PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele has been compared to PSG marksman Kylian Mbappe by club president Joan Laporta, according to recent reports. The star arrived in Barcelona amidst high expectations in 2017, but has endured an underwhelming spell with the club due to recurring injuries and fitness issues. Even when fit, the French winger has been unable to put in the kind of consistent performances expected from a player of his price tag.

This has led to speculation over the former Dortmund man's future at Camp Nou. However, Barcelona expect him to renew his contract at the club, as they still believe in his ability as a top player.

According to journalist Victor Navarro, Laporta rates the 24-year-old highly. He even told Dembele he is better than PSG's Kylian Mbappe, who was also in the French World Cup winning team of 2018. While Dembele has scored 18 goals in 81 appearances for the Catalan giants, Mbappe has been deadly for PSG, scoring 139 goals in 187 games.

In a similar vein, Xavi Hernandez revealed during his presentation as new manager that it was of utmost importance for the club to renew Dembele's contract. He believes the Frenchman can be one of the best players in the world in his position. Re-signed club legend Dani Alves has also insisted:

“He needs to understand that he is very good, he has to believe it. We will take care of reminding you day after day.”

Thierry Henry cites difference between Barcelona and PSG

To many, PSG have the best attacking trio in the world on paper. With Mbappe's lethality in front of goal and Messi controlling the game alongside Neymar, the nine-time Ligue 1 winners should theoretically be unbeatable. However, the French giants have had a hugely underwhelming season so far. Thierry Henry believes that PSG don't have the kind of history or style that Messi had at Camp Nou with Barcelona:

"Without wanting to make excuses for Mauricio Pochettino, when so many players arrive late [for the start of the season], you don’t have time to work with them when you’re playing every three days.

"They are going off on international duty whenever you might have the time, it’s not easy to find a style of play.

"At Barcelona, you have to follow something because there’s a history. Rinus Michels was there, then Cruyff came along… Pochettino is looking for a system and 11 players to play in it.”

