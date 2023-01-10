Barcelona president Joan Laporta names year of Super League launch, confirms 4 Premier League giants are interested

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when the European Super League project will relaunch.

The Spaniard explained that the competition will kick off in 2025, but it's still waiting for court approval.

“I think there will be a Super League,” Laporta told Spanish radio station Cadena SER. “I would not have entered into this project if it was not an open competition, and it was accepted by Real Madrid, Juventus, and other clubs that have not yet shown their faces but are very interested in this competition."

He continued:

“(The Super League) will be a reality in 2025, if the resolution is favourable. If the ruling, which I believe will not happen because what is being called into question is the defense of free competition in the framework of the EU, and I believe that this will be won.”

Many Premier League clubs were included when the European Super League project was initially announced, but these clubs eventually bowed out due to pressure from fans and intense opposition.

While discussing the subject, Laporta said that the clubs remain committed to the breakaway competition although they may not enter from the start.

“In a first step, what we will have is a European competition that will compete with the Premier League,” the Barcelona president continued. “I don’t think the English teams are going to enter in the first step.

He talked about communication with Premier League clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, elaborating:

We want them to enter, and there is a lot of communication with the English clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham. All these clubs, most of which are for sale and some have already been sold, are interested. The state leagues would be maintained, and this will end up with a merger between the European Super League and the Premier League."

The European Super League project is currently being backed by Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid after other clubs bowed out due to pressure from fans. It remains to be seen if the competition eventually sees the light of day.

Ousmane Dembele keeps Barcelona atop La Liga in Robert Lewandowski's absence

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (left) in action against Atletico Madrid

There were doubts about whether Barcelona could handle Atletico Madrid in the absence of their key man Robert Lewandowski at the weekend. However, Ousmane Dembele stepped up to the plate and put up a decisive performance to ensure that the Polish forward wasn't missed.

The Frenchman scored the only goal of the game to earn his side a vital 1-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano and secure all three points. Dembele had 48 touches in the encounter and completed 23 of his 30 passes.

Up next, Barcelona will take on Real Betis in the Spanish Super Cup at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (January 12). They will then return to face AD Cueta in the Copa Del Rey Round of 16 next week.

