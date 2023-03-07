Barcelona president Joan Laporta provides crucial update on Xavi and Sergio Busquets’ futures

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that he plans on renewing the contracts of Sergio Busquets and manager Xavi Hernandez.

The Spanish midfielder could leave as a free agent this summer after spending 15 years at Barca. The 34-year-old has made the third-most appearances in the club's history (711) and is currently the captain of the team.

Xavi, who is second on the list with 767 senior appearances for Barcelona to his name, is on a contract that expires at the end of next season. He could not help his side qualify from the UEFA Champions League group stage this season and saw them dumped out of the UEFA Europa League by Manchester United.

Barca, however, are currently on track to win the league title, with a nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid after 26 games. Even if he doesn't win La Liga, his future at Spotify Camp Nou seems secure.

barcacentre @barcacentre President Laporta: "I'm planning on renewing Xavi, even if he doesn't win La Liga. And we are thinking about a renewal for Busquets too." #fcblive President Laporta: "I'm planning on renewing Xavi, even if he doesn't win La Liga. And we are thinking about a renewal for Busquets too." #fcblive https://t.co/lEVLHZU9F7

Addressing the Spanish duo's future at the club, Laporta said (h/t @barcacentre):

"I'm planning on renewing Xavi, even if he doesn't win La Liga. And we are thinking about a renewal for Busquets too."

Xavi has already claimed that Busquets is the master of his own future at Barcelona. The latter continues to be one of the Blaugrana's most trusted players, with 31 appearances across competitions this season to his name.

He recently broke the record for most El Clasico appearances in history when he started in his team's first-leg 1-0 Copa del Rey semi-final win on 2 March.

Barcelona manager Xavi frustrated by Real Madrid double standards after Copa del Rey win

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez saw his side questioned for a more pragmatic approach in their first-leg Copa del Rey semi-final win against Real Madrid.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona



Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona

Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona



Boom. Xavi has four #ElClásico wins over the past year.Real Madrid 0-4 BarcelonaReal Madrid 0-1 BarcelonaReal Madrid 1-3 BarcelonaReal Madrid 0-1 BarcelonaBoom. Xavi has four #ElClásico wins over the past year.Real Madrid 0-4 BarcelonaReal Madrid 0-1 BarcelonaReal Madrid 1-3 BarcelonaReal Madrid 0-1 BarcelonaBoom. https://t.co/mvOY20u6LU

Barca kept just 35% possession against Los Blancos and managed just four shots as compared to the hosts' 13. For a team that has built a reputation for its possession-based style of play, this performance went against the club's image.

It took an own goal from Eder Militao in the 28th minute to hand Barca a 1-0 win. Xavi, nevertheless, hit back at critics after the full-time whistle at the Santiago Bernabeu and said, via Marca (h/t Football-Espana):

"Barca is the most difficult club in the world, you beat Real Madrid 1-0 away, and it’s ‘not convincing’, but if it’s the other way around, it’s a national holiday! At Barca we have to win and convince, and that’s our objective. Our opponent is the current La Liga and Champions League holders, and if they push you hard, it’s difficult.”

The two teams will meet at Spotify Camp Nou on 5 April for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Poll : 0 votes