Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre wants to bring Neymar back

Can Neymar and Messi run back the clock?

Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre suggested that he can sign PSG forward Neymar for 'very' cheap. Neymar has often been linked with a move back to Barcelona in recent years, and Farre believes he can make that happen if elected as Barcelona's next president.

According to Sport, Farre has set out the project he wants to run at Camp Nou. He insisted that bringing Neymar back is a major part of his plans for the club.

Neymar left Barcelona to join PSG in a move worth €222 million, making him the most expensive player of all time. At PSG, Neymar won three league titles, two Coupe de France, and two Coupe de la Ligue, which included a domestic treble. Neymar helped PSG attain a domestic quadruple in the 2019–20 season, and led the club to its first ever Champions League Final.

Neymar has been vocal in the past about his desire to reunite with former Barcelona team-mate and friend, Lionel Messi. Farre, however, believes that he can convince the Brazilian to join Barcelona next summer, which could then cause Lionel Messi to sign a contract extension with the club.

"Information came out saying that we have spoken, and yes, we have spoken and with many people because we have to prepare a project. Jan 25 comes and there will be four days of the window left. We spoke with a lot of players and with Neymar too," added Farre

NEWS: Jordi Farré confirms if he becomes president Messi and Neymar will play together next season, but the first thing Neymar must withdraw his case and apologize to the fans. He says he spoke with the environment of Neymar and he can contract with him for £40/£45 million euros. pic.twitter.com/xoFH67QUDB — Flazzy Sky (Transfers) (@FlazzySky) December 21, 2020

Barcelona would find it hard to fund a deal for Neymar if Lionel Messi stays at the club

Neymar will not come cheap

Advertisement

Despite Farre's most recent comments, it seems unlikely that the Catalans would be able to finance a deal for Neymar in the near future. The club have been going through turmoil on and off the pitch in recent times, and their finances have been massively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the club's top players have taken wage cuts in order to reduce the financial burden on the club. Barcelona would have to sell a number of players, and possibly let go of Lionel Messi, to land Neymar.

‼️📰-@mundodeportivo 🇪🇸 reports that Presidential candidate, Jordi Farré explains he has been in contact with Messi and Neymar's Camps, and the duo are on for the task of playing at the Camp Nou.#Transfers #fcblive 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ToLe9T8shK — 🥇BARÇA LIVE 24/7 (@BarcaLive24_7) December 21, 2020

Messi is currently one of the highest earning players in the world, and so is Neymar. Barcelona would be hard-pressed to accommodate both their wage demands in such pressing times.